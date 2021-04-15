A contingent of Lower Keys and Key West residents took the fight for home rule to the state Capitol Wednesday.
But despite the impassioned appeals by the mayor of Key West and two dozen Key West and Lower Keys fishermen and residents, the state Senate Rules Committee passed a bill Wednesday to overturn a successful Key West voter referendum that limited the size and number of cruise ships.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston and the contingent dispelled allegations that the referendum is to limit various socio-economic classes of people coming to Key West. They argued the referendum was passed to protect the Key West residents’ and tourists’ quality of life and the fragile coral reef ecosystem.
Several members of the group cited a recently released study by Florida International University that found improvements in water quality and the health of corals around Key West in the past year since cruise industry was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Johnston called Key West one of the “most inclusive cities in the country” when it comes to welcoming visitors. She argued that many businesses are “retooling their marketing plans and embracing smaller groups” since the pandemic and are now having a “record year” with “less customers buying more.”
Big mega cruise ships were dropping off too many visitors and it was impacting the quality of life for all, Johnston said.
Lower Keys commercial fishermen Jack Davis called SB 426 the product of big out-of-town and out-of-country corporations that don’t care about residents’ quality of life and the environment.
“We are not the rich elite,” Davis said. “We are blue-collar business owners. The rich elite is who is lobbying these accusations.”
Davis spoke of the need to protect the Keys’ fragile water quality, as it is the economic engine for the chain of islands.
“These waters have provided for us,” Davis said.
Key West businessmen Danny Hughes, who owns Two Friends Patio Restaurant, and attorney Michael Halpern, who owns several storefronts on Duval Street, spoke in favor of the bill. Halpern argued the referendums, which changed the city charter, will be devastating to local businesses such as the Hemingway House and the Butterfly Conservatory.
Halpern pushed the narrative that the referendum was meant to keep some classes of visitors of Key West.
Later in the day, Johnston and opponents of the bill continued their fight of SB 426 by taking their plea to the Governor’s Mansion, where they held a news conference. The mayor and members of the group that proposed the referendum wanted to meet with the governor, but the meeting could not be arranged.
“The sense that we have had is that the legislators, those who are advancing the bill and keep voting for this bill, are in the pockets of the cruise industry and big lobbying interest here,” Arlo Haskell, treasurer of the Key West-based Cleaner Safer Ships, said at the news conference. “This is a bad bill that will wreck the reef.”