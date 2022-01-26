A bill that would remove Key lime pie as the official state dessert and replace it with strawberry shortcake is making its way through the Florida House of Representatives, rousing ire from Keys locals who see Key lime pie as a cherished part of Florida’s legacy.
The bill was filed by Rep. Lawrence McClure, who represents Hillsborough County, a region that produces a large amount of strawberries. According to the bill, Plant City, Florida produces 75% of the U.S.’s winter strawberry crop.
Local business owners David Sloan and Paul Menta, along with Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman, have begun a petition on change.org to stop the measure. As of Monday, the petition had 993 signatures. The petition includes the text of a hypothetical bill that would arrange a compromise, where Key lime pie becomes the official state pie and strawberry shortcake becomes the official state cake, sharing the title of state dessert.
“Whereas: Key Lime Pie is a native Floridian dessert that originated in the Florida Keys and Strawberry Shortcake is a non-native dessert that originated in Europe,” the petition reads.
Menta is hoping that Jim Mooney, who represents the Keys in the state House of Representatives, will bring a floor amendment forward that will strike this compromise.
“If not, there’s gonna be a hell of a fight on their hands,” Menta said.
Menta said the battle for the state dessert has had a degree of humor so far, but at the same time, it’s a legitimate fight.
“We’ve been humorous about it, but at the same time it’s not a joke,” he said. “I get it, man, they produce a lot of strawberries. Plant City probably wouldn’t get this much publicity without us complaining about it.”
If the Keys and mainland cannot reach a compromise on the matter, Menta said he’s prepared to challenge constituents on the other side to a pie duel.
Menta and Sloan, in years past, have travelled to Tallahassee to build what was designated by the Guinness Book of World Records to be the world’s largest Key lime pie, nine feet in diameter.
“Strawberry shortcake tastes great, but she has no place being the sole dessert of the Sunshine State,” Sloan said in a text. “Make her the official state cake. History has proven time and time again that Key lime pie is queen. She was born and raised in the Florida Keys and brings a taste of Florida to the world. Strawberry shortcake originated in Europe. We don’t mind sharing the limelight, but don’t be one of those desserts that moves here and tries to change everything.”
Kaufman mentioned the petition at the last City Commission meeting, saying that a few Key West locals are rallying in response to the “assault in Tallahassee on the Key lime pie.”
Mooney said Friday that he plans to bring the amendment forward to try and strike a compromise between the desserts, but that, when it comes down to it, there’s more important things that lawmakers could be focused on now, such as workforce housing, pollution and clean water.
“I think we have better things to do, but this is what happens in Tallahassee,” he said.
Asked why he thought there was even a movement to change the state dessert when Florida is facing such serious issues, Mooney said “dang good question, I suspect that COVID, and the inability to move products, the industry might have asked Rep. McClure.”