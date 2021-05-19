The next salvo in the cruise ship wars in Key West could take place at Wednesday’s city commission meeting.
Two opposing resolutions to either accept or reject a federal grant that would help pay to rebuild and expand the T-pier at Mallory Square are on the agenda. The decades-old pier is a small, T-shaped concrete slab extending off the front of Mallory Square that is used for docking visiting ships. It is owned by the city.
Normally, accepting federal or state funding for a local infrastructure project is a no-brainer. But this time, some city officials are concerned that taking the grant funding will commit Key West to accepting cruise ships at Mallory Square larger than those approved in last November’s referendum. Indeed, the original grant application from the city, written in 2018, long before cruise ship restrictions were being discussed, said that one reason for the T-pier overhaul was to allow the city to dock larger ships at Mallory Square, contributing to the city’s economic strength.
“The Mallory T-Pier has been used as a cruise vessel berth for over 40 years. The structure is a critical infrastructure for the City of Key West, supporting the mooring of cruise ships that are considered essential to the economic viability of the City,” reads an April 14 public notice from the Army Corps of Engineers, the federal agency overseeing the project.
When state Rep. Spencer Roach, R-Lee County, the sponsor of the bill overturning Key West’s cruise ship restrictions, was speaking in Tallahassee committee hearings last month, he pointed to the grant, saying Key West was willing to take government money that would support the cruise industry but was unwilling to allow large ships to dock there. He was successful in convincing his colleagues to approve the bill, which forbids any Florida deep port city from passing referendums that would restrict the cruise line industry. Key West is the only port city in the state that has done that.
Making matters worse, Key West commissioners mistakenly accepted the $521,835 federal grant at their last meeting, mixing up resolution numbers and approving it along with others on the consent agenda, which lumps together items that do not need discussion into a single vote. That is the reason behind the first resolution on Wednesday night’s agenda, to rescind that vote. But the next agenda item is to accept the grant, something Mayor Teri Johnston does not want to do yet.
“If we as a city commission go forward with the grant, are we saying, yes, we want larger ships at Mallory Square,” she asked. “We do need a safe, efficient dock. But we need it to house ships that fall into the referendum. Is our grant in jeopardy if we change the use?”
That is the $522,000 question, which will require the city to add a $174,000 match for its 25% share of the project, which is in the third phase of funding for the $3.4 million T-pier rebuild. But city officials had previously accepted $425,000 from the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development Program in 2019 in the first phase of the funding process. So far, $2.582 million of the $3.4 total project cost has been approved by federal and state authorities.
There was a question of whether Key West would have to pay back any of the previously-approved grant money that has already been transferred into city coffers if commissioners reject the latest round of funding. Johnston said this week she has been told the answer is no. Still, the grant resolution may be postponed — it has already been postponed twice while state legislators debated whether to take away home rule from Key West — in order to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis allows the Tallahassee bill to go into effect.
Looking past DeSantis’ actions, doing nothing is not an option. Doug Bradshaw, Key West Port and Marine Services Director, said the aged T-pier is crumbling.
“Regardless whether we have cruise ships there or not, the pier is beyond its useful life,” he said.
And ultimately, what size ships dock at Mallory Square may have nothing to do with the T-pier. Despite the project design increasing the length of the pier from 115 feet to 200 feet and installing a new mooring monopile to facilitate safer dockage, the deciding factor may be the bay bottom lease the city has at that spot with the state. All coastal submerged land in Florida is owned by the state and must be leased to a third party such as a local municipality or private company for commercial use.
Key West’s lease allocates a maximum bay bottom use at Mallory Square of 664 feet. Expansion of that is not possible because of adjacent corporate neighbors, Ocean Key Resort & Spa on one side and Opal Key Resort & Marina on the other, Bradshaw said. Opal is owned by the Walsh family, which also owns Pier B in Key West, one of three pier docks used for cruise ships. The third pier is owned by the U.S. Navy and is currently leased to Key West for cruise ship use.
As a result, Key West will not be able to accept ships larger than 664 feet, no matter how long the T-pier is expanded, Bradshaw said. To compare, one of Royal Caribbean’s smaller ships that has visited Key West is 962 feet long. Ship lengths from frequent visitors Carnival Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises range between 893 feet to 1,047 feet.
Key West officials are beginning to discuss asking the state to accept new language in its submerged bottom lease that would specifically release it from accepting ships larger than currently allowed under the new city charter, which limits cruise ship size to no larger than 1,300 persons. While smaller ships range in length, a ship holding 900 passengers and a few hundred crew members, which would conform with the limits in Key West, may still be closer to 750-feet long. A small ship that size would fit at either the Outer Mole or at Pier B but not at Mallory Square.
Johnston said she is interested in attracting smaller “tall ships” at Mallory Square, such as the replica of the Santa Maria, the 95-foot-long ship which recently docked there, or Greenpeace work ships.
“We do need a safe and efficient dock. But we need it to house ships that fall into the referenda,” she said.
“You are limited to small ships at their pier regardless,” said Bradshaw, referring to the 664-foot bay bottom lease with the state.