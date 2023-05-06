Mallory Square

The City of Key West is seeking input on the future of Mallory Square.

 Photo provided by City of Key West

The City of Key West continues to seek input from residents and visitors on the future of the iconic Mallory Square, home to the iconic daily Sunset Celebration.

For more than a year, city staff has been collecting input to develop plans for the future development of the former commercial docks.

