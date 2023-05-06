The City of Key West continues to seek input from residents and visitors on the future of the iconic Mallory Square, home to the iconic daily Sunset Celebration.
For more than a year, city staff has been collecting input to develop plans for the future development of the former commercial docks.
“From everything I have seen — workshops and meetings with Sasaki, everything else — we are moving in a great direction. We have had over a year of input from residents, visitors and business owners on improving Mallory Square.”
Johnston said the plan continues to be a work in progress with the Boston-based design firm, Sasaki, tasked with the reimagining.
“It is still very much a work in progress, but I believe we are moving towards a very sustainable and successful plan that will allow us to make Mallory Square a friendlier place.”
Through public input, the firm set out to remedy the most common problems with the square to make the area more viable as an attraction beyond the Sunset Celebration.
One of the main criticisms gleaned from public input is that it is too hot and sunny for extended use beyond mornings and afternoons. Others expressed concerns that the area needs more amenities for user comfort, like restrooms, shade and seating.
Many felt that the area was cluttered with visual obstructions and accessed by narrow passages, making it more challenging to locate and access on foot. Others were concerned that the square faces back-of-house areas and parking lots that detract from the enjoyment.
To reach those goals, Sasaki introduced its vision for Mallory Square, centering around a prominent shade feature inspired by the coral reefs surrounding the island city.
Plans also call for amenities such as new, elevated restrooms, a water feature and designated entry corridors accented with lights, trees, and other attractive features that let pedestrians know they are headed the right way.
Performance areas will also be expanded and highlighted in the Sunset Celebration.
One of the most significant obstacles in the reimagining is parking.
The current plans call for approximately one-third of the existing parking on the square’s north side to be reclaimed to expand the area’s footprint.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said city staff and planners are looking for other alternatives for parking. One possible solution could be adding second-story level parking at the Caroline Street Parking Garage adjacent to BO’s Fish Wagon and Waterfront Brewery.
Johnston said the entire project is crucial in tying the waterfront together, from Dante’s to Mallory Square and eventually to Truman Waterfront Park.
“This is very important in tying everything together,” said Johnston. “And that brings up the issue of Admiral’s Cut. “We hope that we can improve our relationship with the owners of The Opal to make that happen.”
Admiral’s Cut is the one break between Mallory Square and Truman Waterfront. The city has been attempting to build a pedestrian walkway over the water for more than 15 years.
Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman agreed with Johnston.
“I and other commissioners, as well as city staff, have been meeting with the owners to improve our relationship and try to get all parties to understand that we are all in this together,” said Kaufman. “I think everybody wants the same thing: What is in the best interest of our residents, business owners, visitors and the city.”
The public can view and comment on the plans by visiting http://www.mallorysquare.engage.sasaki.com.