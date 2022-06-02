The Islamorada Village Council will consider an employment contract Thursday, June 2, to hire Thomas “Ted” Yates as the town’s 11th top administrator, and after a three-month pause, a new masterplan concept of The Fills will be presented. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
Yates’ employment contract provides a $200,000 annual salary, a $15,000 relocation package and a $4,000-per-month housing allowance with no increases for a term of 18 months. Yates will be offered health benefits for himself, wife and eligible children for $125 per pay period. The council will evaluate Yates’ performance every six months.
This is a $56,500-a-year increase from the employment contract of Greg Oravec, who resigned in January after seven months into the job. He was earning a $169,500 annual base salary, a $2,000-a-month housing stipend and benefits. Oravec also received a $13,500 relocation allowance.
The agreement provides a severance package under certain conditions for up to 20 weeks’ pay, the maximum allowable under Florida statute.
As the village fills the top administrator position, the council will also consider a contract to hire Weiss, Serota, Helfman, Cole and Bierman, a South Florida municipal law firm, to act as the village’s interim attorney in the wake of in-house attorney Roget Bryan’s abrupt resignation last month citing “no appetite for external political dynamics.”
Bryan had filled the role since 2013. Weiss Serota, which was Islamorada’s original contracted attorney service, will bill a government rate of $250 per hour.
Meanwhile, a resolution to clear a year-long legal matter will also go before the council.
The council is being asked to approve a settlement with Alibi, the property owner of 84961 Old Highway, Unit 26, stemming from code violation fines. Alibi will pay the village a lump sum of $75,000 to resolve the lawsuit and code case.
Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal will sponsor a discussion about the Fills and the village’s two contracted lobbying firms, GrayRobinson P.A. and Peebles, Smith & Matthews.
The village currently pays GrayRobinson $48,000 a year and Peebles, Smith & Matthews $75,000 a year.
Peebles, Smith & Matthews has added Wayne Smith and Ryan Matthews from GrayRobinson to its staff.
The council will discuss a new Fills masterplan months after paying $55,000 to engineering firm CPH Corp. and tossing their recommendations in the bin.
CPH unveiled its concepts for The Fills in February that showed public transportation, restrooms, pavilions and other amenities. Council instead opted to install guardrails and limit parking with meters.
The company’s two new concepts show a much less developed Fills with guardrails and vegetation mostly. One option shows a pedestrian underpass while the other shows a modified boat launch.
The Fills, a man-made causeway between Upper and Lower Matecumbe keys, feature approximately 7.38 acres of roadside land that include the Indian Key Fill boat ramp, which is owned by Florida but managed by the village through an agreement with the state.
The area attracts day-trippers who clog traffic by parking on both sides of the Overseas Highway during weekends and holidays, and litter the area and its mangroves, and create a general nuisance for residents.