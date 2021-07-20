Key West’s City Commission meeting at 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, at City Hall isn’t scheduled to have any discussion related to the ongoing cruise ship limitations, currently a hot-button topic that prompted a special committee meeting last week.
However, Key West mayor Teri Johnston said there are 32 items on the agenda.
“It’s a pretty hefty meeting,” Johnston said Monday on U.S. 1 Radio’s Morning Magazine show. She also discussed the second round of 2021-22 city budget meetings beginning Wednesday morning.
Johnston noted in regard to the City Commission meeting that approving the contract of City Manager Patti McLauchlin will be important, adding, “Patti’s contract is going to be a good conversation for us.”
McLauchlin recently had the “interim” tag removed from her title to get the full-time position as Key West’s first woman to fill that position.
Johnston added that Commissioner Jimmy Weekley will present a “couple items” connected to “repealing (state) legislation action particularly relating to critical race theory.”
Presentations scheduled include:
• The Joint Interagency Task Force, which Johnston noted, “will keep the city in the loop” on the detection and monitoring of illicit trafficking in the air and maritime domains to facilitate international and interagency interdiction and apprehension.
• Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover’s sponsored item on eBikes.
• Composting pilot study.
• Changing the waste management plan for collection and disposal.
• Commissioner Gregory Davila’s resolution expressing support for the citizens of Cuba amid the current strife being experienced on the island, located some 90 miles from Southernmost Point.
• Key West Day at Miami Marlins Stadium, sponsored by vice mayor Sam Kaufman.
• McLauchlin is scheduled to report on the retirements of Assistant City Attorney George Wallace and Multimodal Transportation Coordinator Tim Staub. She’ll also address the Extra Mile Award and City Picnic scheduled for Aug. 7.
• City Attorney Shawn Smith will make a presentation.
Also on the agenda:
• Awarding the bid of D.L. Porter Constructors, Inc., for Outer Mole Pier and Boat Wash in an amount not to exceed $574,458.
• Approving Task Order 2-20 Amendment 1 Ports for CH2M Hill Engineers, Inc./Jacobs in an amount not to exceed $13,576 for Mallory Square mooring improvements.
• Johnston added that updates from the Bahama Village redevelopment group will be discussed.
The mayor added that the three-day budget meetings commencing Wednesday will focus on “all of our infrastructure improvements” while also exploring the “adaptation and sustainability fund” and “what it takes to mitigate against sea level rise.”
“There will be a long discussion on new revenue sources,” Johnston said on the radio show. “Not all of this can fall on the shoulders of the taxpayers.”
She added that “generating money with venues that for 50 years have been free” will be part of the considerations.