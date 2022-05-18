After several months of discussions, the City of Marathon and the State of Florida have approved and signed a new Memorandum of Understanding on the issuing of building permits that became effective on May 11.
The new MOU defines the information the city is required to provide the state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to validate planning approvals and building permits issued in Marathon, according to Marathon city officials.
In late February, the state rescinded the long-standing agreement with the City of Marathon because issued some building permits to an affordable housing project, the DEO challenged and appealed.
The most recent MOU agreement eliminates review of some previously required development orders. While the City of Marathon has the authority to issue permits for sewer connections, electrical plans and solar panels, according to the city, the city must still send the state complete documentation for any permit that involves pools, renovation or remodel, site work, temporary trailers, demolition, dredging or marine use, as well as the aforementioned new residential or new commercial building permits, city officials said.
“As we move forward with the amended MOU, the City of Marathon is hopeful that it can work with the state DEO to further streamline the number and types of permits sent to the state,” Marathon City Manager George Garrett said.
Under current regulations for the City of Marathon, all permits require 30 days before construction can begin in case there is an appeal. If, however, a permit requires state approval, that can mean a wait time of up to 75 days before a permit becomes effective. Discussions, as late as May 13, indicate that the city has the option to shorten its time frame to as little as five days. That would help a great deal in the efforts of the city and DEO to streamline the joint review process for development orders sent to the State. Additionally, the city is working with the state to minimize the time that it takes for their review, according to the city.
“We look forward to a continuing dialogue with DEO to meet their needs for review of development orders while working toward a more reasonable and expedited review time,” Garrett said.
DEO spokeswoman Morgan Jones said the city could take steps to reduce the 75-day waiting period. The DEO is "committed to being good partners" with the City of Marathon and "looks forward to the new MOU," Jones said.
In March, the City of Marathon announced that the DEO rescinded its 17-year, long-standing agreement with Marathon concerning permit review. The change means Marathon permit applicants may have to wait up to 75 days as the DEO reviews the city’s development orders until the draft MOU is completely approved by both DEO and the city, according to Garrett.
Monroe County is an Area of Critical State Concern, and DEO oversees all development in the chain of islands. On Feb. 25, the DEO notified city officials that it issued a notice of violation to the city regarding the city issuing four building permits to the residential development on 39th Street that Garrett referred to as the “Boatworks project.” The DEO then terminated its existing Memorandum of Understanding on building permit review with the city, which defines which development orders the city must submit to the state. Development orders include Planning Department decisions and building permits, according to Garrett.