The Marathon City Council session this week began with several upbeat approvals, acknowledgements and almost $100,000 in non-profit grant awards, but gradually devolved into a disruptive scene over Resolution 2023-30, introduced at the March council meeting, which would authorize the city to pursue the dissolution of New Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Former Marathon Mayor Randy Mearns addressed the council on Tuesday, April 11, to garner approval of the Marathon 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix race April 28-30. Mearns is the local director for the race, which hasn’t been run in Marathon since 2016. The council approved the event.
Then a proclamation celebrating the 30-year anniversary of Leadership Monroe County was read, and soon thereafter the council executed the formal reinstatement of the city’s non-profit grant pool. All votes to approve the 23 local charities receiving grant monies were unanimous, with Mayor Luis Gonzalez, Vice Mayor Robyn Still and Councilman Jeff Smith recusing themselves on voting pertaining to non-profits where they served on those charities’ boards of directors.
Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis gave a brief update on how the beach parking and the boat ramp fees, implemented on April 1, were progressing. He admitted that cameras are still not 100% operational and he and his staff are still learning the new system. He assured the council the city would be fully operational before the end of the month.
The council voted to approve Ordinance 2023-05 “Electric Bicycles and Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices,” with certain conditions, like including adding that e-bikes must yield the right of way to pedestrians. However, there remains uncertainty as to the enforcement of the ordinance, as the state fine for e-bike infractions is a mere $15.
Then discussion on the New Mount Zion church “extinction,” which the city is within its legal rights to dissolve, ensued. Several residents addressed the council, saying the congregation was reduced to two, and the structure is an eyesore. One resident claimed the congregation has an “ordained minister” who comes down from West Palm Beach to conduct services and threatened a lawsuit if action was carried out. And at one point, an unidentified man burst into the meeting, screaming “what you’re doing to this church is Satanic.” He was subsequently escorted out by an Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
After Vice Mayor Still motioned to approve the resolution, which passed 5-0, the meeting continued with other city business. At the March session, Marina Director Sean Cannon proposed raising city marina rates by upwards of 30%. The last increases the marina imposed for mooring and dock rates was in 2020. These proposed increases are based, in part, on trends over the last few years where more boaters have made Marathon their permanent destination rather than using the city merely as a provisioning point.
Councilman Smith expressed discomfort with increasing local, year-round rates for live-aboard owners so dramatically, citing that “these are local working people who will be shocked by such an increase.” Smith proposed a 5% increase on annual mooring field leases to protect them, and Cannon agreed to rework his proposal accordingly.
This concession could quell the simmering acrimony between the city and many live-aboard owners, a relationship strained since volunteer efforts to retrieve trash in Boot Key Harbor last month didn’t follow necessary city protocols, per the city.
Finally, Resolution 2023-42 surrounding excess building permit fee refunds, which has been debated for months, is inching closer to agreement. Councilman Lynn Landry suggested the city initiate the refund process instead of “expecting residents to apply.” Mayor Gonzalez disagreed, feeling that residents have been following this subject for months and because it would be a difficult task to “track down thousands of original owners” by city staff.
Staff advised an email list was readily available and that no appreciable staff research would be required. Based on that, the council agreed to leave the resolution as is and to send courtesy emails to those affected. The council is eager to execute this process since refund applicants and eligible homeowners would be required to submit written applications no later than the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 30, 2023. Current council members and their relatives who incurred permit fees for the last two years remain excluded.