The Marathon City Council convenes for its May session on Tuesday, May 11, with another light agenda, on the heels of a vocal and contentious town hall meeting last week.
There may be additional discussion regarding the feedback received from business leaders and residents surrounding the complex issues of affordable housing, vacation rentals, and the lack of workers, something that is becoming more and more prevalent not just in the Middle Keys but throughout the island chain. The three members of the council in attendance at the May 3 town hall meeting promised to seek solutions and assistance on these issues.
Mayor Luis Gonzalez will introduce a proclamation for National Prevention Week, May 9-15. National Prevention Week is held each year during the third week of May to coincide with the start of summer, an important time for schools, communities and prevention professionals to refocus on prevention, and is dedicated to increasing public awareness of, and action around, mental and/or substance-use disorders. National Prevention Week will feature daily health themes to focus on pressing substance use topics.
The remaining daily health themes are:
• Tuesday, May 11: Preventing Underage Drinking and Alcohol Misuse
• Wednesday, May 12: Preventing Illicit Drug and Youth Marijuana Use
• Thursday, May 13: Preventing Youth Tobacco Use
• Friday, May 14: Preventing Suicide
During the April session, the council approved the continuation of the city’s support for the Municipal Services Taxing Unit to help pay for the rebuild of Fishermen’s Hospital, as well as deciding against increasing council member salaries.
One item on the May 11 agenda involves Resolution 2021–32, which would accept the ranking and recommendation of the city’s proposed Disaster Response Services RFP. It would authorize City Manager George Garrett and City Attorney Steve Williams to negotiate contracts with the three firms that submitted RFPs; Grubbs Emergency Services, D&J Enterprises and DRC Emergency Services. This would merely be the initial phase of determining which firm consults on emergency response.
Other resolutions to be voted on include redevelopment agreements and an effective date between the city and Marlin Bay Yacht Club,which would include, but not be limited to, building heights and setbacks, as also a development request for Island Homes of the Keys, for a project at Seawatch Towers at Vaca Cut, which has been undergoing extensive spalling work for several years.
Ordinances for amending the zoning designation from residential to mixed use affecting multiple properties is on the docket. The council will also debate a section of its “Mobile Vendor Food Units” ordinance, hoping to repeal all code provisions that are inconsistent with it.
They are also expected to adopt a resolution authorizing a “piggy back purchase” for thecCity’s acquisition of two vehicles under the Florida Sheriff’s bid 2021-120716-NAF in an amount not to exceed $97,761.80, while simultaneously approving the trade-in of five city vehicles to be applied against this purchase. Finally, approval is expected for a trade-in of the Service Area 3 Back-up Generator, valued at $22,000, authorizing City Manager Garrett to execute the trade agreement on behalf of the city.