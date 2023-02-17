Whether out of an abundance of caution, new council members’ understanding of tough issues or a simple function of government bureaucracy, the Marathon City Council again failed to nail down several key issues from the December and January sessions at their Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting.
Marathon residents will likely need to exercise patience amid the grind of the council arriving at consensus. Only one of the three most contentious items was seemingly finalized: Vice Mayor Robyn Still’s motion to reinstate the city’s annual non-profit grant pool.
City Manager George Garrett confirmed a grant pool of $100,000 is available for disbursement and that a system for accepting online applications and the process for awarding these grants is in place. The city will begin accepting applications in March, after which council will assess and rank them, based on established criteria from a current city ordinance.
The funding, confirmed by Finance Director Jennifer Johnson, would come from an anticipated, unbudgeted refund from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which is annually deposited into the city’s general fund. Sheriff Rick Ramsay confirmed by phone that MCSO traditionally returns unused funds from their contract with the city, due to their own fiscal responsibility, and that this year the amount would likely exceed $100,000.
The two other items from previous sessions — adjusting BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) fees and whether to simply lower the fees for future applications or credit those who paid the higher fees in years past, plus updating the city’s point values, and its relation to developers acquiring buildable land amidst BPAS becoming more competitive and the scarcity of building allocations available to the city — were both postponed to at least March, pending further research, said Garrett.
Crediting BPAS fees is potentially treacherous, since Attorney Steve Williams cautioned the council in January that “some council members who approve credits or rebates could be beneficiaries of such a decision, which would pose a voting conflict”.
Several housekeeping items flew through the approval process. The Keys100 Ultramarathon for May 20-21 was approved, as was the authorization for Leadership Monroe and Baptist Health to conduct events at Oceanfront Park for their graduation and fundraising events, respectively.
Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis updated the council on pay stations at boat ramps and Sombrero Beach. He said those units would be installed next week and the council and Garrett agreed to conduct a thorough communication plan to the community by the end of the month. Residents will not be required to pay for parking at Sombrero Beach.
Two litigation-related items, which have weighed on the council for some time each, were seemingly finalized.
The city resolved a year-long appeal from the state Department of Economic Opportunity regarding the Boat Works Investments LLC development. The settlement, signed by both entities, formally recognizes the conditional use approved in 2018 that allows for 22 market-rate homes and 52 affordable homes at the property located on 39th Street, cceanside. The settlement does not allow transferring eight live-aboard allocations into upland building rights.
The other pressing matter now resolved was the January 2022 lawsuit filed by Friends of the Lower Keys (FOLKs), which sued the city claiming it was violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging treated sewage in shallow wells, instead of using deep wells. The group filed a lawsuit in federal court requesting the Middle Keys city use deep injection wells immediately.
Garrett reported the two parties had reached agreement whereby the city would conduct a feasibility study by March 1 and would have up to a year to determine alternatives to the city’s current wells. Concurrently, Resolution 2023-19, which was approved on consent, would explore an FKAA reverse osmosis plant in or near Marathon, and seems to support this agreement.
The “Streets, Sidewalks, and Other Public Places” ordinance was approved, stipulating homeowner responsibility to maintain access for public services, emergency response and public and private utility services. Additionally, Resolution 2023-02 was approved, amending the city’s “Waterfront Walkways and Docks” land development regulations.
Motion was carried on Ordinance 2023-03 amending the city’s Comprehensive Plan regarding protecting environmentally sensitive lands, specifically surrounding Marathon Airport. It was noted that even though the airport is regulated by the FAA, this amendment will allow for it to abide by the city’s language. A land management steward will be tasked with removing invasive plants from the area and replanting exotic plants.
Finally, a conditional use permit request for La Palma 101 Inc., owned by developer Guillermo Torres, for their multi-use project on 104th St., was approved. This situation had been a source of community concern.
Torres had been given special consideration by the council in December — administrative allocations — amid the pending state Department of Economic Opportunity lawsuit against the city for its distribution of 300 ROGOs in 2018. While a recipient of six of those 300 early evacuation permits, his project was completed in late 2022 but was unable to secure certificates of occupancy because of the lawsuit. The council’s contention was they should act in the best interest of the city and make these affordable units available for rent. Torres is now seeking to split the parcel so he can sell the affordable units, promising the council they would be made available to locals.