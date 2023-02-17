Whether out of an abundance of caution, new council members’ understanding of tough issues or a simple function of government bureaucracy, the Marathon City Council again failed to nail down several key issues from the December and January sessions at their Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting.

marathon seal

Marathon residents will likely need to exercise patience amid the grind of the council arriving at consensus. Only one of the three most contentious items was seemingly finalized: Vice Mayor Robyn Still’s motion to reinstate the city’s annual non-profit grant pool.

