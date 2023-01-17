It was only natural to expect that with three new Marathon City Council members, struggles to understand and navigate complex issues facing the city would ensue. That was evident again in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, council session.

marathon seal

New council members Lynn Landry, Kenny Matlock and Jeff Smith spent considerable time asking questions of City Attorney Steve Williams, City Manager George Garrett and Planning Director Brian Shea, attempting to decide the direction the council could or couldn’t take on several issues: permit fees, BPAS, non-profit funding and points value criteria.