From the start of the Tuesday, Dec. 13, Marathon City Council meeting, it was clear new council members would be asking questions, attempting to understand tough issues and navigating the legal concerns along the way.

marathon seal

Council member Jeff Smith wasted no time proposing that the city seek the Florida State Attorney General’s opinion on the ambiguity in the current vacation rental ordinance and whether asking for clarification would jeopardize Marathon’s grandfathered status.

