The Marathon City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13, will raise its tax rate and have its first hearing on the city’s 2022-2023 budget at 5:05 p.m., and then meet at 5:30 p.m. for its regular council meeting.
The anticipated millage rate for the city is expected to be 2.77 mills, which is $2.77 for each $1,000 of taxable assessed property value. This tentative millage rate is greater than the rollback rate of 2.3644 mills by 17.5%. The rollback millage rate would raise the same amount of property tax revenue in the new year as it did in the prior year.
According to Marathon’s CPA, Jennifer Johnson, “The numbers have changed a bit since the July [budget] meeting with the boat ramp and parking program coming into play, as well as an increase to the legal budget for the appeal of the 300 units case. … The draft of the budget is posted on the city’s website, but I expect that version to change a bit as well.”
The state gave Marathon 300 extra affordable housing permits four years ago, which it allocated over the ensuing years, but a challenge in court over development has led to a legal battle.
Following the first of two hearings on the budget, at which the tax rate can be lowered but not raised, the council will hear from Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman about the Restoration Blueprint, which is on its way to finalization, as well as the “Be Like Mike Day” proclamation honoring the late Mike Forster, an Islamorada business owner, village councilman and Monroe County Commissioner who was widely recognized for his generosity.
Also during opening discussions, council member Luis Gonzalez is expected to suggest amending the vacation rental fee schedule, and Vice Mayor Dan Zieg is to discuss a noise ordinance.
Under resolutions, the city is formally implementing the fee structure discussed at a prior meeting for the city’s public boat ramps and beaches. Instead of free, a fee of $25 to launch and retrieve boats, as well as a $20-per-day trailer parking fee would defray costs incurred by the city, the law says. As well, a fee of $10 for the first two hours and $2 per hour thereafter for parking at Sombrero Beach would defray costs for its cleaning and maintenance.
These facilities continue to be free for residents of Marathon and Key Colony Beach as indicated by a vehicle tag registered in Marathon or Key Colony.
Up for final hearing are two ordinances.
The first changes land use and land use maps; the second aims to modify language in the city’s land development regulations to reflect the current Department of Economic Opportunity name rather than the entity’s former title, Department of Community Affairs.
Additionally, a newly proposed ordinance seeks to stem alcohol consumption at public beaches and parks, including within vehicles at these places. The topic was first broached by Councilman Gonzalez at a meeting a few weeks ago. He said residents had come to him seeking help about the issue.