The Marathon City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 13, will raise its tax rate and have its first hearing on the city’s 2022-2023 budget at 5:05 p.m., and then meet at 5:30 p.m. for its regular council meeting.

marathon seal

The anticipated millage rate for the city is expected to be 2.77 mills, which is $2.77 for each $1,000 of taxable assessed property value. This tentative millage rate is greater than the rollback rate of 2.3644 mills by 17.5%. The rollback millage rate would raise the same amount of property tax revenue in the new year as it did in the prior year.