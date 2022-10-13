The Marathon City Council adopted higher vacation rental fees and approved a higher cost for replacement rather than refurbishment of the Coco Plum Bridge at its Tuesday, Oct. 11, council meeting.
Also, the city attorney received permission to appeal the denial to use 300 buildable affordable units bestowed it by the state. Attorney Bart Smithwill handle the city’s case before the Third District Court of Appeals.
At a prior meeting, Councilman Luis Gonzalez had encouraged raising the city’s vacation rentals fees, and the council agreed. Marathon’s newly-adjusted vacation rental license fees, based upon occupancy, are $1,100 for a one-bedroom unit, and increase $100 for every bedroom after that. Any real estate agent leasing vacation rentals will register and pay a $500 annual fee.
Meanwhile, the original $526,127 Coco Plum Bridge refurbishment project that has dragged on — too slowly for area residents who complain to council and staff — will be replaced. The November 2021 contract for bridge rehabilitation at 116th Street and 112th Street was deemed cost-prohibitive “considering these repairs are temporary and the bridge would still require replacement in a few years,” said the staff report.
Thus, the council approved a change order to replace the bridge at an additional not-to-exceed cost of almost $1 million. The completion date is Jan. 31, 2023. Funding for the project is included in the Fiscal Year 2023 capital infrastructure budget using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received due to COVID-19.
The council also approved a conditional use permit for a preliminary plat and site plan for Casa Marabella LLC at 13440 Overseas Highway and conditional use permits for nine duplexes in Crain’s Subdivision on Grassy Key.
The council meets next on Nov. 15, and four new council members will be sworn in and join incumbent Gonzalez on the dais. Gonzalez served as the city’s mayor in 2020.
Early voting in Monroe County starts Monday, Oct. 24, and ends Nov. 5.