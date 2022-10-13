The Marathon City Council adopted higher vacation rental fees and approved a higher cost for replacement rather than refurbishment of the Coco Plum Bridge at its Tuesday, Oct. 11, council meeting.

Also, the city attorney received permission to appeal the denial to use 300 buildable affordable units bestowed it by the state. Attorney Bart Smithwill handle the city’s case before the Third District Court of Appeals.

marathon seal

