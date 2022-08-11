The Marathon City Council, at its meeting Aug. 9, established parking fees at Sombrero Beach and launch fees at the Harbor Boat Ramp, and is moving forward with pay station installation for use by everyone except residents of Marathon and Key Colony Beach who have free access.

marathon seal

The council also passed several ordinances and resolutions, including two related to the annual wastewater and stormwater special assessments for the fiscal year commencing Oct.1.

jzimakeys@aol.com