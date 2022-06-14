From the possibility of a specialized car jumping an open gap in the old Boot Key drawbridge to six ordinances set to become law, the City of Marathon promises an interesting council meeting Tuesday, June 14.
The city plans to amend its building development review appeal process to just five working days — reducing it from 30 days — in order to keep projects moving forward. Also moving along is the city’s Memorandum of Understanding with the state Department of Economic Opportunity. City Manager George Garrett, Planning Director Brian Shea and City Attorney Steve Williams will travel Monday, June 20, to Tallahassee to iron out details about city development, including transfers of development rights, all of which are tracked and documented said Mayor John Bartus.
Coming before the city council is an option to amend its towing ordinance to include all or portions of Aviation Boulevard and Harbor Drive, as well as areas along Sombrero Boulevard and Sombrero Beach Road. The Fourth of July holiday shall be a specific exception for enforcement of the tow-away zone at Sombrero Beach.
In an effort to make local housing more affordable, the council will consider increasing the First-Time Home Buyers Assistance Program to mortgages for $20,000 rather than $10,000. Bartus, who served on council first when he was 38 (22 years ago) observed, “$10,000 is not what it used to be.” He said the program’s 10-year “quiet mortgage” is forgiven over time, according to specific conditions, and if approved, $20,000 in debt could be forgiven. It is funded through money owed by developers and property owners in connection with affordable housing contributions.
The Marathon City Council will also consider a resolution to cooperate with Monroe County and other municipalities to collect road elevation data in an effort to address sea-level rise. Through an agreement with the county, engineering firms would use multiple light imaging distance and ranging (LiDAR) scanners for the survey work and the city’s expenditure is expected to be about $150,281.
After missing last month’s meeting due to COVID, Vice Mayor Luis Gonzalez is looking forward to the proclamation about the Juneteenth holiday, which formally recognizes the U.S.’s abolishment of slavery, as well as updates on the redevelopment of the Rotary Park and new equipment arriving at Community Park. He reminded residents that cooperation between the Marathon Rotary and the city will bring another big bash on July 4th at Sombrero Beach.
Bartus said Monday, June 20, is the Rotary Park work day and the whole community is invited. A live radio broadcast may drum up excitement there. Twenty years ago, Bartus was present, along with former mayor Jeff Pinkus, who was job foreman at the Rotary Park. Bartus hopes Pinkus and many others will come volunteer. Park equipment designer Play by Design works with children to get feedback on its apparatus designs. Rotary Children’s Park has a Facebook page, for those who are interested.
Regarding the proposed Boot Key Bridge jump by Hoonigan, Bartus said organizers of the attempt have completed similar successful jumps and donated amounts such as $30,000 to various causes where events were held after a daredevil feat is completed. The city could benefit from the publicity and donation, so it deserves council consideration and discussion, he said.
Recent newspaper articles have shared the state’s decision this fiscal year not to fund Florida Keys Area Health Education Center, based in Marathon. The center provides community health services and education in Monroe County and is especially known for its health and dental services to school-aged children. While generous donations by Ocean Reef charities and others have made up the $650,000-plus shortfall, Marathon will consider $30,000 to help with the center’s needs.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 9805 Overseas Highway, Marathon.