As delays continue in the allocation of building permits in the City of Marathon, contractors have begun to raise concerns about people doing construction in that Middle Keys city without permits and construction firms laying off workers.
The City of Marathon and state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), which oversees development in the Florida Keys, are at odds about the city’s building permit review process, and the quarrel could result in city residents having to wait as long as 75 days for a construction permit for something as simple as building a fence, according to City Manager George Garrett.
Last month, the City of Marathon announced that the DEO recently rescinded its 17-year, long-standing agreement with Marathon concerning permit review. The change means that Marathon permit applicants may have to wait up to 75 days as the DEO reviews the city’s development orders, according to Garrett.
Monroe County is an Area of Critical State Concern, and DEO oversees all development in the chain of islands. On Feb. 25, the DEO notified city officials that it issued a notice of violation to the city regarding the city issuing four building permits to the residential development on 39th Street that Garrett referred to as the “Boatworks project.” The DEO then terminated its existing memorandum of understanding (MOU) on building permit review with the city, which defines which development orders the city must submit to the state. Development orders include Planning Department decisions and building permits, according to Garrett.
The DEO has appealed the Marathon City Council issuing seven Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS) units to the developers of the BoatWorks project that came from live-aboard vessels parked in the water off the property. In general, the DEO and other local governments have rejected converting and counting live-aboard units as BPAS or Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) units, which are needed to turn vacant lots into residential properties.
The MOU allowed the city to tentatively approve building permits. Technically under Florida Statute and the Administrative Code, all development orders must be submitted to the state unless otherwise specified in an MOU, according to Garrett.
The DEO and the city have been in communication and appear to be moving closer to an agreement on the MOU. Garrett hoped to have a proposed MOU back from DEO and have a proposal by the end of this week, so he could the Marathon City Council vote on it next week, but that has not happened.
“The DEO has worked closely with the City of Marathon over the past several weeks to finalize a new Memorandum of Understanding that benefits the residents of Marathon and prioritizes citizen safety and environmental protection, “ DEO spokeswoman Morgan R. Jones said. “DEO is hopeful that a resolution will be reached soon, and the department is working diligently to review any permits rendered to DEO to mitigate delays in the permitting process in the meantime.
The DEO has permit applications for every applicant in the past the two months and has been in communication with several permit applicants, according to the DEO.
DEO has appealed the council’s BoatWorks ruling and the appeal will go before a hearing judge in a state Division of Administrative Hearing. A hearing date and judge to be appointed to the case have yet to be scheduled, according to the DEO.
When asked if there are any other infractions of building permit rules by the City of Marathon, DEO officials would not comment, citing the ongoing DOAH hearing.
The lack of MOU does appear to be creating problems and delays for contractors working in Marathon. Marathon contractor Andrew George said if a new MOU is not in place soon and he has to wait 75 days for a permit, he may have to lay off workers in the near future.
Marathon-based contractor Chris Gratton of Keys Contracting Services said the issue is causing problems when it comes to scheduling construction projects.
“This has affected cash flow and changed what we are doing,” Gratton said.
The delays could force or motivate property owners to do work without permits or have the work done by an unlicensed contractor, especially if it is smaller job like building a fence or putting a deck on a home, Gratton said.
“They are going to find someone to do it, with or without a permit,” Gratton said. “I think George (Garrett) is working diligently on this.”