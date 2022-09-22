The City of Marathon completed its budget process Tuesday, Sept. 20, along with a little unfinished business.
The council approved new user fees for city boat ramps and Sombrero Beach. Marathon and Key Colony Beach residents with a vehicle registered in Marathon or Key Colony are excluded from the fees.
The new boat fees are $25 per launch and retrieval, and a trailer parking fee of $20 per day with no overnight parking. The parking fee at Sombrero Beach is $5 for each of the first two hours and $2 per hour thereafter.
Fines for parking and use violations are $90 at Sombrero Beach and $200 at all boat ramp facilities, with a 50% reduction if paid within 15 days of the notice of violation.
At its final public hearing, the council adopted its 2022-2023 budget and millage rate, and there were no speakers during public comment. The millage rate of 2.72 is 15.04% above the rollback rate. The rollback rate raises the same amount of property tax revenue in the new year as it did in the prior year.
Marathon homeowners will pay $2.72 for each $1,000 of taxable assessed property value. This will raise $9.7 million for the general fund, as well as create a new climate change fund. It includes a 9.6% cost-of-living increase and full health insurance for city staff and adds additional code enforcement and public works employees. Budgeted capital improvements are planned for city bridges, Seven-Mile Marina and Park, Quay Park and Community Park.
With a total revenue projection of $18.4 million and expenses of $17.3 million, the city is adding $1.1 million to its reserve fund for natural disasters, which makes it 13 days short of its one-year goal of operation.
The council also prohibited alcohol and smoking at public parks and beaches; however, unfiltered cigars are allowed due to a state statute. The city law states first-time violators will be asked to leave the premises, and escalates to trespassing charges after that. The prohibitions can be waived by the city council by resolution, which is expected to include permitted events in city parks that serve alcohol.
As well, the council approved its building permit allocation system applications. One market rate went to Coco Plum Estates and seven market rate owner-occupied allocations were given to the first seven people in the queue.
Mayor John Bartus sought to provide administrative relief to a local contractor who needed seven permits to finish a development that was described as nearly finished, and upon completion, would enable people to move into affordable housing, which is desperately needed throughout the Keys.
However, the rest of the council were concerned about the Department of Economic Opportunity lawsuit hindering the city’s ability to use the 300 affordable permits given it by the state, and voted against the motion.