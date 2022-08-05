The City of Marathon recently announced it had hired Gerard Roussin as the city’s new building official.
Roussin replaces Noe Martinez, who has served in that position since 2020, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Sara Matthis.
“We are very pleased to have Gerard on board,” said City Manager George Garrett. “Not only does he have the right qualifications, he has also lived in the city since 1984, and he’s very familiar with all our challenges and successes.”
Roussin is a certified building official in the State of Florida and most recently worked in the City of Key Colony Beach for the past five years. A Vermont native, he first became a general contractor in Florida in 1984.
He has numerous certifications, including the Building Coordinator Administrator and Inspector from the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Matthis said. Roussin also is certified by the state as a Fire Safety Inspector and holds numerous diplomas from the International Code Council that note his specialty in both residential and commercial buildings, coastal and floodplain construction expertise, building plans examination as well as electrical, plumbing and mechanical knowledge, Matthis said.
Roussin said he is eager to learn in his new role.
“I want to keep things running smoothly as well as make improvements as needed,” he said.
Roussin and his wife raised their two sons in Marathon, both of whom graduated from Marathon High School. One teaches there, and the other works for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, while Roussin’s wife works for Monroe County.