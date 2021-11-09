The Tuesday, Nov. 9, Marathon City Council session will kick off with Resolution 2021-102, which will formally accept the results of the Nov. 2 General Election and install Trevor Wofsey and Luis Gonzalez for the two at-large City Council seats. They will also designate and swear in the new mayor and vice mayor.
Each of those candidates received the most votes, easily outdistancing challengers Lynny del Gaizo and Greg Coldiron. Gonzalez will be serving his second term on the council, while newcomer Wofsey will be navigating his first term. Neither is likely to be designated as the mayor or vice mayor. That will likely come from the remaining three council members: Dan Zieg, Steve Cook and John Bartus, all of whom are terming out next year.
A brief, ceremonial “passing of the torch” from outgoing Councilman Mark Senmartin, who has served on the council for eight years, to Wofsey, is also likely to occur.
Building Inspection Ordinance 2021-18 is scheduled to be discussed again after Senmartin objected to Zieg’s proposal at the October meeting that the ordinance only address two-story or taller structures in existence for 17 years or longer, as determined by a Marathon Building Official. Senmartin referenced a one-story commercial space in Marathon where the roof is caving in and concrete is coming down, forcing the tenant to install netting for protection, which Building Official Noe Martinez confirmed. They both urged the entire council to include one-story structures in the ordinance, because if not, as Martinez said, “it might come back to haunt us.” City Attorney Steve Williams agreed all buildings should be included for public safety reasons.
The council has been reviewing its responsibility to more frequently review and inspect older buildings for several months, following the deadly collapse of the Champlain Tower in Miami in June. Many municipalities across the state have or are taking similar actions to strengthen their building inspection and certification protocols.
There are several future land use and zoning designation changes scheduled to be heard and the council should also be anticipating Attorney Williams’ follow up from the October session, when he promised the council to expect to see significant cleanup of the City Code book at the November meeting.
The council also is scheduled to discuss Resolution 2021-110, which urges the Miami-Dade Board of County Commission and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to deny the Proposed Development Master Plan amendment application. This is based on the council’s strong desire that Miami-Dade County responsibly reviews and regulates land use on the mainland that could adversely affect the Keys.
The Marathon City Council has long had strong concerns about the impacts of development and expansion of the Urban Development Boundary in Miami-Dade County and its impact on Everglades National Park, the Biscayne National Park and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, each a national and statewide environmental treasure with uniquely important and diverse natural resources. In particular, land development plans and the potential impact on sea level rise in the Keys is of deep concern.
Finally, two somewhat noteworthy resolutions are on the docket. Resolution 2021-113 would accept a bid and approve a contract between the city and Cekra Inc. for upwards of $526,000 for several proposed bridge repairs at the Coco Plum Bridge, 116th Street Bridge and 112th Street Bridge. This is the first time in more than a year the council has addressed bridge repairs and likely is connected to the same concerns about concrete deterioration that prompted the building re-inspection ordinance.