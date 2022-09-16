The City of Marathon’s first public hearing to adopt a tentative budget and millage rate on Tuesday, Sept. 13, lasted just seven minutes — and that included the Pledge of Allegiance.

marathon seal

Finance Director Jennifer Johnson said due to discussions with staff and council, adjustments were made to the budget, and the city was able to lower the millage rate to 2.72 from 2.77, creating a 15.04% increase in the rollback rate rather than 17.5% as had been projected. The rollback rate raises the same amount of property tax revenue in the new year as it did in the prior year.