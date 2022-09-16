The City of Marathon’s first public hearing to adopt a tentative budget and millage rate on Tuesday, Sept. 13, lasted just seven minutes — and that included the Pledge of Allegiance.
Finance Director Jennifer Johnson said due to discussions with staff and council, adjustments were made to the budget, and the city was able to lower the millage rate to 2.72 from 2.77, creating a 15.04% increase in the rollback rate rather than 17.5% as had been projected. The rollback rate raises the same amount of property tax revenue in the new year as it did in the prior year.
Marathon homeowners can expect to pay $2.72 for each $1,000 of taxable assessed property value, unless the council lowers the rate at its final budget hearing Tuesday, Sept. 20. The taxes raise $9.7 million for the general fund, create a new climate change fund and include a 9.6% increase in the cost of benefits for city staff.
The city was able to save $150,000 in various fees, and $24,800 due to the Pigeon Key shuttle service no longer running, and it will spend $1.3 million on debt service. The capital improvements budget includes bridge improvements and projects in Community Park and at the Seven-Mile Marina property. With a total revenue projection of $18.4 million and expenses of $17.3 million, the city is adding $1.1 million to its reserve fund for natural disasters, which makes it just shy of the one-year goal of operations at 11.86 months.
The council meeting followed the budget meeting. At the suggestion of member Luis Gonzalez, the council is examining vacation rental fees and plans to increase rates first established in its 2011 ordinance by $100 increments, including a $100 fee increase per bedroom. The increased fees are to cover a related software purchase and a new code enforcement officer to be employed at the start of the fiscal year Oct. 1.
The council paused on its approval of parking fees at Sombrero Beach and ramp fees at the city marina. Gonzalez said he preferred to charge $5 an hour for the first two hours of parking at Sombrero Beach rather than the proposed $10 flat fee for two hours, and additional costs after that. Gonzalez said some people just want to watch a sunset or might plan to stay at the beach only to find that washed-up seaweed is driving them away.
The council decided to send the ordinance back to staff to create an alternate fee structure, as well as implement a clearer method of identifying what Marathon and Key Colony Beach residents and homeowners can do to prove residency for free parking at the city sites.
Public Works Director Carlos Solis said a change order is needed for replacement of beams for the Coco Plum Bridge project, and the bridge repairs should be complete by the end of December.
Ports Director Sean Cannon said the driveway at the Seven-Mile Marina has been paved and parking curbs and a trailer are the next improvements.
Code Enforcement Director Ted Lozier said stop-work orders and other violations are being meted out, and 57 notices for sign violations aim to bring signs into compliance. With election season ramping up, the council encouraged residents to understand the code, including the sign ordinance.
The council encouraged residents to participate in Be Like Mike Week set for Oct. 16-22. Born Oct. 21, the late Mike Forster of Islamorada was honored with a city proclamation that encourages residents to engage in random acts of kindness in Forster’s memory. Forster owned and operated Mangrove Mike’s Cafe and served on the Monroe County Commission and the Islamorada Village Council before passing due to COVID-19.