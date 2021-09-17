The Marathon City Council’s Sept. 14 meeting began with a solemn tribute for Monroe County Commissioner and former Islamorada Mayor Mike Forster, who passed away recently from COVID-19 after a lengthy struggle. Read by Councilman John Bartus, the homage was a personal commemoration of Forster’s service and friendship over three decades, and surprisingly preceded the Pledge of Allegiance, which typically starts every council meeting.
Bartus called Forster “larger than life” and said he “always believed we were all better together.” The poignant remembrance was followed by a moment of silence.
There were several significant discussions during the four-hour meeting, including council approval of three resolutions and two ordinances related to the new nature-based resort planned for Grassy Key called Valhalla Island. The proposed project, on 26 acres off Banana Boulevard at Mile Marker 56 on Crawl Key, oceanside, has roots to Bass Pro Shops owner Johnny Morris, whose father had admired the property as far back as the 1970s as a prospective fish camp.
Attorney Bart Smith, representing Floridian Holdings, LLC, said that permitting is already underway and that engineers and architects are far along in their work, meaning the developers could break ground as early as January.
The Aquarium Encounters land-use permit request for their new project on Vaca Cut, as well as denial of an appeal by the attorneys representing Sea Watch residents, was heavily debated. The council approved both after months of delays by both parties. Sea Watch residents have steadfastly opposed the plan for the 15,200 square foot multi-use facility — which includes a wet lab, office space, coral restoration propagation components as well as fish holding space — because they maintain it would infringe on protected mangroves and the small community’s tranquility.
This was despite City Attorney Steve Williams’ explanation that since portions of Marathon Code are subject to interpretation, he felt the appeal was submitted within the 30-day deadline. However, Attorney Bart Smith, also representing Aquarium Encounters, emphatically maintained that Sea Watch appeals were well outside the 30-day requirement for such and that “this isn’t about horseshoes and hand grenades” meaning being close to the deadline was insufficient in his and his client’s eyes.
Williams also stated the city made an exception to code, which variance laws allow. It now appears that Sea Watch residents’ only recourse is to take the case to civil court and hope for a favorable ruling.
The council reached a compromise of sorts regarding vacation rental fees and appropriate signage, as City Manager George Garrett stated he didn’t feel increasing fees was necessary, but that code enforcement could do a better job enforcing outdoor signage at all vacation rental properties. Councilman Mark Senmartin added that signage should be uniform in size, colors and design.
The City Council addressed multiple follow-up items from the August session. The Grassy Key kayak launch project at Sunset Bay Park was applauded by Grassy Key resident Richard Warner, and a presentation was made on the status of the Skate Park plan at the community park. This project is expected to cost close to $500,000, but the presentation included public-private partnership components that could save the city a quarter of that through projected sponsorships.
The citywide “Clean the Curb” event set for Saturday, Sept. 25, will start at Coco Plum Drive and make its way through the city. For the sixth consecutive month, Garrett was asked to provide another update on the city’s AV system, which is improving but still unfinished. Garrett also alerted the council the city’s IT provider contract is coming up for renewal.
Some newer items included hardscaping of the city medians and a 33rd Street update. Senmartin spoke of his emerging concern that campaign signage is appearing on many public properties and public fences and asked code personnel to monitor that situation. The high school’s Homecoming Parade was approved and set for Oct. 15-16. The Halloween “Nightmare on Schmitt Street” will occur Oct. 22-23 at the community park.
The cargo lift ordinance was quickly finalized. Garrett stipulated that these lifts are not for human use, and that residents will have to acknowledge their understanding of that on permit requests. City Attorney Williams found that in most cases statewide, the state had “punted” this subject back to the municipalities and said this should not be confused with elevators, which are strictly regulated by the state.
There was discussion about a small parcel of city-owned property on 81st Street, which a buyer has requested be made available. After much weigh-in from several council members, Senmartin suggested listing the 5,000-square-foot piece of land, selling it and using the money to fund projects like the skate park and the splash park. Williams clarified for the council this constitutes “disposal of real property” and is a city asset that can be solely decided upon by the council.
There was discussion about funding and amending of the first-time homebuyer program. This program is intended to help pay closing costs up to $10,000 and 92 loans have been awarded during the past 11 years. Given the rising costs of real estate, Councilman Zieg suggested increasing the amount to $20,000. However, only $204,000 is in the 2022 budget, so further determination of next steps will be required.
Senmartin motioned to delay any decision about increasing boat ramp fees, saying city staff did not provide sufficient research to justify a new $50 round-trip rate. Zieg said at the August session that the current $10 fee should increase to $50 per vessel at public ramps, which he emphasized would exclude local residents.