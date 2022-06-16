The proposed Boot Key Bridge open-gap jump by Gymkhana/Hoonigan, which produces daring motorsports videos, is set to happen July 11, provided the full range of land- and water-based law enforcement and rescue agencies will be present.
Saying the bridge jump production will be a “postcard for the city” and that Gymkhana videos are the “most viewed films on the internet,” the production company representative showed a video of its latest car jump in Annapolis, Maryland, which was about 100 feet longer than the Boot Key jump would be. Then, Mayor John Bartus steered the measure toward acceptance.
With the narrow 3-2 margin, Dr. Dan Zieg said to not heed the advice of the city attorney and city engineer who were concerned about liability was folly. Councilman Luis Gonzalez also said no.
An additional concern, if an accident occurred, was that debris from the old bridge and piers could fall into the ocean, blocking the only navigable waterway for larger boats during hurricane season.
Hoonigan has contracted with Marathon Seawalls and Docks to be present during the event.
Producer and director David Wells of People First Media will film stunt driver Travis Pastrana as he jumps a custom car across the decommissioned span while a helicopter hovers underneath, according to a news release from the City of Marathon.
The city stands to receive $30,000 from Gymkhana/Hoonigan to enhance the lives of local youths upon conclusion of the bridge jump filming.
The proposal to support Florida Keys Area Health Education Center, based in Marathon, by donating $30,000 for community health services and education in Monroe County passed without much discussion.
The city amended its building development review appeal process to just five working days, reducing it from 30 days to keep projects moving forward. Also, moving development ahead, City Manager George Garrett, Planning Director Brian Shea and City Attorney Steve Williams journeyed to Tallahassee on June 15 to iron out details about city development, including transfers of development rights, with the Department of Economic Opportunity.
Maria Covelli, the city’s grants coordinator, shared news from the Florida Communities Trust 2018 grant application process. A large grantee dropped out of the 2018 program, and Marathon’s applications for the Quay and 7-Mile Marina projects were next in the queue. Thus, the city is to receive about $1 million for the Quay property and $1.48 million for the 7-Mile Marina redevelopment.
Despite a property owner’s request to change land use and zoning on Avenue O in Coco Plum, the council denied making the vacant parcel residential medium. The city maintained the parcel was zoned suburban residential under Monroe County, and in 2005, when the City of Marathon adopted the Comprehensive Plan, the parcels were given a residential low future land-use map designation and were in turn zoned as residential low when the city adopted its current zoning maps in 2007. The city also said the parcel is within the Florida Forever boundaries, which is land identified as critical areas suitable for acquisition by federal, state or local agencies. The property is listed as wetlands by the Keys Wetland Evaluation Procedure analysis data.
The redevelopment of the Rotary Children’s Park kicked off Monday with much community support. A live radio broadcast shared the community’s excitement. Twenty years ago, Bartus and former Mayor Jeff Pinkus, who was job foreman at the Rotary Park, were present for the park’s creation. Former City Manager and Mayor Mike Puto and Rotarian Keith Douglass, a former Monroe County Commissioner, also were on hand for the work day. Parks and Recreation Director Paul Davis said 80 volunteers per shift for seven days will “get it done.”