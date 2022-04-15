The City of Marathon and the State of Florida have approved a draft new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dealing with the approval of building and construction permits, and the new proposed agreement does include changes that give the state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) more control when it comes to the approval of building permits within city limits.
The Marathon City Council approved the MOU at its Tuesday meeting as part of its bulk agenda with no discussion, despite it having implications on building and construction throughout the city. The DEO recently revoked the last MOU after the city issued building permits for a project the DEO had appealed.
The DEO appealed the BoatWorks affordable housing project because the Marathon City Council agreed to recognize seven live-aboard vessels as BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) units, which is an approval no other local municipality or the Monroe County government has given and could set an unusual precedent in the Florida Keys, where development is extremely regulated by both the local and state governments.
The new MOU agreement requires that more types of development approvals be rendered to DEO for review than the original MOU. For example, the MOU requires the state review of building permits and associated plans for new residential homes and commercial projects, in addition to the conditional use permits, development agreements and other planning-type approvals that the city already provides. Such additional review would include any renovation of an existing home that expands beyond its current footprint, according to a news release from the city.
The MOU also requires DEO review of all development right transfers, variances and determinations of vested rights, City Manager George Garrett said. In addition, the MOU will require the state review of all projects that were denied by the city’s Planning Commission and then subsequently approved by the Marathon City Council, according to Garrett. Through the MOU, the state will also oversee permits granting accessory uses, such as building a swimming pool or a tiki hut.
Under Florida Statutes and the Administrative Code, all development orders must be submitted to the state unless otherwise specified in an MOU agreement. The City of Marathon, Monroe County and other municipalities in the Florida Keys all have slightly different MOUs with the state, as they are all part of the Florida Keys Area of Critical State Concern.
Under current regulations for the City of Marathon, all permits require 30 days before construction can begin. If, however, a permit requires state approval, that can mean a wait time of 75 days before a permit becomes effective.
Garrett is pleased that the Marathon City Council has approved the new MOU with the understanding there may be further mutual revision to limit the number and types of permits sent to the state and to minimize the overall time for permit review, he said.
Marathon Mayor John Bartus said the reason the MOU was not discussed at Tuesday’s meeting and was approved on consent agenda is because DEO constructed the MOU and supplied it to the city, and the city is still negotiating the terms. Bartus did not list specific issues the city was negotiating.
Last month, the City of Marathon announced that the DEO recently rescinded its 17-year, long-standing agreement with Marathon concerning permit review. The change means Marathon permit applicants may have to wait up to 75 days as the DEO reviews the city’s development orders until the draft MOU is completely approved by both DEO and the city, according to Garrett.
Monroe County is an Area of Critical State Concern, and DEO oversees all development in the chain of islands. On Feb. 25, the DEO notified city officials that it issued a notice of violation to the city regarding the city issuing four building permits to the residential development on 39th Street that Garrett referred to as the “Boatworks project.” The DEO then terminated its existing Memorandum of Understanding on building permit review with the city, which defines which development orders the city must submit to the state. Development orders include Planning Department decisions and building permits, according to Garrett.
Officials with DEO did not return requests for comments on this story before press time.
Key West Citizen correspondent Richard Tamborrino contributed to this report.