The Marathon City Council recently agreed to a proposed tax rate of 2.77 mills for fiscal year 2022-23, the same as the 2022 rate. However, due to rising property values, that rate will amount to an 17% increase in overall tax collections.

The council will have two more budget meetings — at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 at Marathon City Hall — before the tax rate is finalized. The proposed rate can be reduced but not raised during those meetings.