The Marathon City Council recently agreed to a proposed tax rate of 2.77 mills for fiscal year 2022-23, the same as the 2022 rate. However, due to rising property values, that rate will amount to an 17% increase in overall tax collections.
The council will have two more budget meetings — at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 at Marathon City Hall — before the tax rate is finalized. The proposed rate can be reduced but not raised during those meetings.
If the proposed rate stands, homeowners will pay $277 per $100,000 of a home’s taxable value.
According to Finance Director Jennifer Johnson, the proposed millage rate is 17.15% higher than the rolled-back rate, or the rate that would collect the same amount of tax revenue as the current fiscal year. The rolled-back rate is 2.3644 mills, or $236.44 per $100,000 of taxable property value.
The proposed millage rate of 2.77 mills would generate almost $9.9 million in revenue in 2022-23 for the city’s general fund, up from $8.3 million in 2021-22.
The proposed budget includes appropriations for a 9.6% cost of living increase for staff; anticipated employee insurance benefits increases of 15%, three more public works positions and increased costs for consulting services for climate change-type studies, according to Sara Matthis, city spokeswoman.
Overall the 2022-23 general fund revenues are projected to be approximately $19.8 million, while the estimated expenditures come in at $17.2 million.
The proposed budget would mean the city has $4.2 million in restricted reserves and $16.3 million in unassigned reserves. The city has been building its unassigned reserves fund since Hurricane Irma demonstrated the need for savings in the event of a natural disaster to pay for day-to-day operations and debris removal, Matthis said. With $16.3 million in reserves, the city estimates it has enough to operate for just short of a year if another storm would interrupt normal business, she said.
In addition to property taxes, the city operates on funds it receives for providing services, administrative fees and intergovernmental revenue sharing such as the half-cent sales tax.