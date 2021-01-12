A conditional use for Marlin Bay Yacht Club and a Racetrac fuel stop and convenience store will be considered in quasijudicial hearings by the Marathon City Council when it meets Tuesday, Jan. 12, at City Hall.
The fuel stop plans to have 16 self-service gas pump gasoline stations and three diesel delivery positions. But first, the meeting will open with a presentation on the progress of the new Marathon Library by Kimberly Mathews and a lobster mini-season update by Councilman John Bartus.
During its Nov. 10, 2020 council meeting, staff recommended denying Marlin Bay’s request to convert vested market-rate units on property zoned mixed use to transient residential units, as well as deny removal of up to eight affordable deed restrictions for units already developed in exchange for payments into the city’s affordable housing fund. Two months ago, council also discussed tenancy at the Marlin Bay marina near Mile marker 49, where the applicant is requesting tenancies of up to one year at the wet slips. This hearing is a follow-through on the November meeting, said Marathon City Manager George Garrett.
The council also will consider amendments to four ordinances, the first of which describes how to fill a vacancy on council in the event of a death, withdrawal or removal from the ballot.
When an Islamorada council candidate died before the November 2020 election, the Village of Islamorada had no rule in place on how to handle a replacement, appointment or automatic election of the remaining candidate.
Per Councilman Dan Zieg’s dogged request, there is an amendment to the trash receptacle use and placement ordinance. Fines were invoked and former Growth Management Director Doug Lewis said at the last meeting the new rules were provoking better response on retrieving trash receptacles from the road after garbage pickup.
Then, there is a zoning change request on Key Vaca from residential high zone to mixed use and a future land use map change for the same development.
The city council also will hear eight reports from each of its department heads since it meets just once a month, including an update on the possibility of reinstituting a code board of one’s peers (fellow citizens) versus using a special magistrate.
Eight resolutions are on the consent agenda, which usually means they are noncontroversial in nature. Among them is the denial of a request to move power poles from one side of Aviation Boulevard to the other by long-time residents Roger Bolon and Alexandria Wolff, which was argued in detail and denied by council at its December meeting.
The council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed online at http://www.ci.marathon.fl.us.