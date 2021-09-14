At their Tuesday, Sept. 14, Marathon City Council meeting, the city is planning to memorialize the untimely passing of Monroe County Commissioner and former Islamorada Mayor Mike Forster, who passed away from COVID-19 after a lengthy struggle, as well as plans to finalize the 2022 city budget.
The City Council agenda is packed with multiple follow-up items from the August session and ordinance votes for final adoption. Among them are reviews of the Grassy Key kayak launch project, the status of the Skate Park grant for the community park, the city-wide “Clean the Curb” event set for Saturday, Sept. 25, and another update on the city’s AV system. Some newer items include hard-scaping of the city medians and a 33rd Street update.
City Manager George Garrett’s report is expected to also update the council on the city marina, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marathon substation, the subject of open cargo lifts and updates on the Quay project.
Vacation rental rules were added late to the August council agenda and are expected to be finalized at the September meeting. At that last session, Garrett reviewed several increase options for vacation rental fees, while Councilman Dan Zieg also strongly suggested greater enforcement of outdoor signage at all vacation rental properties. He stressed that owners and agents must post approved signage at their properties or face fines.
Zieg suggested the addition of new Code Director Ted Lozier would allow that department to “dive deeper” into making sure licensing, safety standards and rules are current, being followed and that repeat offenses are limited.
Grants Coordinator Maria Covelli is expected to provide an update on grant submissions, which include the innovative fitness court for Marathon Community Park, a potential request to fund local artist works that would further enhance the fitness center, and the status of the grant agreement between the city and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council (TDC) for repairs to the Community Park Amphitheater roof, which needs resurfacing.
After several months of postponements, Resolution 2021-75, the Aquarium Encounters land-use permit request for the new project on Vaca Cut, is expected to move forward. Multiple postponements have occurred because attorneys representing both Aquarium Encounters and Sea Watch residents have been attempting to close the gap on this contentious issue. Residents at Sea Watch oppose the plan for the 15,200 square foot multi-use facility — which includes a wet lab, office space, coral restoration propagation components as well as fish holding space — because they maintain it would infringe on protected mangroves and the small community’s tranquility.
Resolutions for adoption that are follow-ups from the August meeting include imposing and collection of wastewater special assessments and to establish increased city boat ramp fees, which are expected to be finalized after Zieg said at the August session that the current $10 fee, originally enacted in 2003, is outdated. He proposed a significant increase to $50 per vessel at public ramps, which he emphasized would exclude local residents. City Attorney Steve Williams is expected to address the council as to the legality of such an increase.
Other resolutions expected to be ratified are approval and allocations of market rate and affordable residential building permits for July 14, 2021, to Jan. 13, 2022 (period 1) and the ranking and allocations of early evacuation building permit allocations for that same period.
Discussion regarding limiting mobile food trucks on Sombrero Beach Road, adjacent to Sombrero Beach, and the finalization of building inspection requirements are likely, although the latter was not on the meeting agenda.
The council is expected to approve a request by the Keys Weekly newspaper to hold their “Best of Marathon” awards ceremony at the Community Park later this year, as well as approval of the first-time homebuyer program.
Finally, the cargo lift ordinance, which has been receiving increased attention of late by residents on social media, will be examined again. The current ordinance, in place since 2019, states that no open lifts — only enclosed ones — are currently legal and covered by the ordinance. Since the council has received so much recent pressure to address approval of open lifts, which building official Noe Martinez said could be a liability issue, the council is expected to review new language from Williams.