The City of Marathon will implement new parking and boat launching fees on April 1, but it’s unlikely visitors will view it as any kind of April Fool’s joke. Instead, they’ll have to start digging deeper for the pleasure of vacationing in the city.
It took two different city councils and almost eight months to finalize and execute the plan. Resolution 2023-33 was adopted in September 2022, establishing fees for boat ramp usage and beach parking to defray the costs of operating and maintaining the ramps and Sombrero Beach.
There are three city boat ramps in Marathon: 33rd Street, the Quay at Mile Marker 54 and the Dodge Lake ramp off Aviation Drive. Boat trailer parking at the 33rd Street and Quay ramps is limited, while no trailer parking is available at Dodge Lake, where boaters will only pay launch and retrieval fees.
The city has installed signage and parking stations that will be activated; cameras, which will identify tag numbers for proof of residency, should be fully installed and operational Saturday or shortly thereafter.
Permanent residents of the City of Marathon and Key Colony Beach will be permitted to use the existing ramps and parking at no cost, if they possess a Marathon or Key Colony Beach vehicle registration. Others will incur a fee of $25 to launch a boat and another $25 to retrieve it, as well as a $20-per-day trailer parking fee. Sombrero Beach parking will be $5 for the first two hours and $2 per hour thereafter.
The city’s lead on the project, Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis, said that Key West charges $6 per hour for parking for every hour. He added that Key West uses a handheld system and parking meter personnel instead of cameras, which Marathon was focused on avoiding.
He further explained the process in detail this week, stressing that residents will be exempt from parking fees at Sombrero Beach and the boat ramps.
“The vehicle tag will be the primary reference and the trailer tag secondary, since sometimes boat trailers are without a registration tag”, said Solis. “Cameras will be positioned to identify the tag on both the vehicle and trailer with one shot. There is a pay station at each of the ramps. The boater is expected to pre-pay the launching and trailer parking before they launch. If they are launching and retrieving on the same day, they should prepay the retrieval as well. If they are retrieving another day, they should pay the retrieval fee the day they pull the boat out.”
PAVE Mobility is the company the city has entrusted with the technology and handling of the enforcement. PAVE Mobility’s parking compliance service uses license plate recognition (LPR) cameras to detect parking violations and automatically send parking charges by mail. Failure to pay boat launch fees at any of the city’s three ramps will result in a $200 fine for the registered owner of the boat trailer. If the ticket is paid within 15 days from the notice, the fine is reduced by 50%.
“We didn’t want to issue paper tickets for a vehicle’s dashboard or to have cash retrieved from the pay stations, which would have required personnel and handling of cash. Everything will be electronic through Pave Mobility”, said Solis.
Solis expects his department will field many questions and some complaints. “It’s inevitable and will probably last for the first three months”, he said. “There’s a very clear link on the city’s website (https://www.ci.marathon.fl.us/) which outlines the program. If there are Marathon residents whose registration is not showing up in the database, we will certainly work with them to correct that”.
Other situations likely to emerge include homeowners who have a deed recorded in the name of an LLC or a trust. The city is viewing an LLC or trust as not being entitled to the same rights as people, so those homeowners will not qualify for free parking or launching.
Visiting boaters, who have enjoyed free boat launching and parking for decades, will no doubt experience severe sticker shock and bristle at this change. Solis urged the community to “have patience, since this is new to us too and we are willing to address whatever problems we experience.” He acknowledged future system tweaks will likely emerge, such as how to cater to visitors who come down for weeks or months. “They’re a moving target,” he said.
Solis also admitted that some calls his department is already fielding illustrates displeasure. He’s concerned that his employees will be forced to conduct more “damage control,” but reiterated that revenue generated from visitors paying these fees will subsidize the cost of maintenance for the city’s beach, ramps and parks.