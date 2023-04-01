parking fees

The City of Marathon will implement new parking and boat launching fees on Saturday, April 1.

 Photo by Richard Tamborrino

The City of Marathon will implement new parking and boat launching fees on April 1, but it’s unlikely visitors will view it as any kind of April Fool’s joke. Instead, they’ll have to start digging deeper for the pleasure of vacationing in the city.

It took two different city councils and almost eight months to finalize and execute the plan. Resolution 2023-33 was adopted in September 2022, establishing fees for boat ramp usage and beach parking to defray the costs of operating and maintaining the ramps and Sombrero Beach.

