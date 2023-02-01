Perhaps nothing is more polarizing in Marathon than vacation rentals, and residents demonstrated their strong interest in Marathon City Council plans for change by packing the City Hall meeting room Tuesday, Jan. 24, during the first monthly community meeting aimed at addressing resident concerns.
Most were eager to hear how the newly elected council planned to “maintain the city’s quality of life,” as Mayor Luis Gonzalez described it.
“The citizens of Marathon have asked for this and we will work toward solutions,” he said.
City Manager George Garrett spelled out the evening’s agenda, which included presentations on tax assessments, the vacation rental application process, code compliance and trash and noise impacts.
But before those presentation began, City Attorney Steve Williams provided a historical outline of Marathon’s vacation rental situation, as well as a sobering reality — that the city has very limited powers to alter its current situation due to state pre-emption laws.
In 2010, Marathon passed Ordinance 2010-14, establishing seven-day minimum rentals, which remains in place today. Marathon is the only Florida Keys municipality that has the seven-day minimum; the rest of Monroe County is 28 days.
The Florida Legislature, however, enacted a statute the following year that stipulated “local laws may not prohibit vacation rentals,” but ordinances instituted beforehand would be grandfathered unless changes are made to them.
Williams cautioned the audience that “once you start playing with the ordinance” you risk losing grandfathered status. He pointed to Mexico Beach, a town in the Florida Panhandle almost totally destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, which attempted to amend its ordinance to relax restrictions to strengthen tourism and ended up losing its ordinance altogether.
Monroe County Tax Collector Sam Steele opened the information portion with a PowerPoint presentation outlining the taxing specifics on vacation rentals and was followed by Fire Inspector Anna Hendricks and Assistant Karly Good reviewing the application and fire inspection processes. Then, Code Director Ted Lozier noted the city receives an average of 80 resident complaints per month about vacation rentals, adding that the city conducted 900 investigations in 2022, 220 of which were resolved and 100 that proceeded to a code hearing. Most infractions involved parking, trash or noise.
Then, a series of citizen comments followed. Local resident Michelle Cameron Franck led off with how “vacation rentals have affected her life” and questioned how one rental on Gulfstream Boulevard was able to convert two closets into bedrooms without proper permitting. She also brought up the “three strike” rule, which is currently in play for infractions by a single property owner over a single year time frame. Franck said three strikes total should result in the loss of a vacation rental license.
Additional suggestions were made for more code enforcement staff, focused solely on vacation rental compliance, since the volume of properties in Marathon that qualify as vacation rentals has approached 25%.
One resident asked how many parking spots were allowed per rental. Williams said that when a Certificate of Occupancy is first issued on a property, it stipulates the number of vehicles allowed. Other residents also encouraged more “feet on the ground” for enforcement and different hours, since “8-5, Monday through Friday, is ineffective.”
Aquarium Encounters owner Ben Daughtry said the original hope for the city’s 2010 ordinance was that high-end homes would represent most vacation rental options for visitors, but that now “workforce housing is affected” and the current situation was a “train wreck in slow motion.”
Sotheby’s real estate agent Mallory Pinto stated she and her staff are local vacation rental agents but discourage buyers and sellers about converting dry-lot properties into rentals so neighborhoods maintain local resident density. This prompted questions about vacation rental density within neighborhoods, which Williams said cannot be managed by the city.
The two-hour session concluded with Gonzalez stating that the council had “heard a lot of good comments.” Council member comments confirmed a need for increasing licensing and trash collection fees on rentals.
Gonzalez concluded by promising to place this subject on future agendas and reiterated his quality of life sentiment. He committed to all citizens that the council would get together with staff to aggressively pursue and hire additional code officials and to alter work hours to better monitor infractions.