New member Robyn Still was sworn in at the Tuesday, Feb. 8, meeting of the Marathon City Council, followed by a detailed presentation about the canal decay at Sunrise Isle off Sombrero Beach Road and a thorough discussion regarding the city’s sign ordinance.
Island Breeze Realty Broker David Grego, who represents the non-profit Sunrise Isle Canal Restoration Project, along with engineers who’ve examined and confirmed the need for canal cleanup efforts from both an environmental and a health standpoint, gave an impassioned presentation to the council.
This canal has been victim to heavy inflow of sargassum for more than 20 years and is now one of the three worst in the county, with appreciable fish kills and the overwhelming smell of sulfuric acid during summer months. County canal cleanup post Hurricane Irma did allow for heavy debris removal but did not address the sargassum issue. The group received $200,000 from the city several years back for the installation of a culvert and is now seeking permission to install a compressor on city easement at Man-O-War Drive for a permanent weed gate and bubbler system to keep water flowing. Grego reminded the council that 29 property owners along the canal have already voluntarily contributed almost $30,000 each to mitigate the associated smell and health risks currently present.
Several ordinances were approved including the new taxi ordinance, which should pave the way for increased vehicle inspections and checks on approved drivers. There have been reports that unlicensed taxis descend into the city from the mainland during peak visitor months, and the city wants to curb that activity.
Ordinance 2022-01 was also approved, allowing for the first fee increase for wrecker operators in more than 16 years, and the Keys 100 Ultramarathon request was approved for May 21.
The council approved Ordinance 2021-30, extending council member term limits from three years to four — so the city wouldn’t experience such large turnover in a single election year. Therefore, when four council seats will be filled this November, the three candidates receiving the most votes will be installed for four years, while the fourth will get a three-year term.
There was appreciable discussion regarding City Attorney Steve Williams’ efforts to update and amend the city’s outdated sign code and pave the way for extensive reform, so it complies with more modern constraints. Williams presented council members with an extensive revision of the city’s ordinance, modeled after the Monroe County code. He emphasized that this long overdue process was not geared toward aesthetics, but to establish a legal and enforceable code where all types of signage fall within the same rules. The council applauded his exhaustive efforts and approved the revised code with only minor revisions.
Planning Director Brian Shea briefly reviewed the city’s Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS), suggesting the council approve his proposal to reset the allocation numbers within each pool and extend the BPAS system out further, allowing more time to coordinate with the state and the rest of Monroe County as hurricane evacuation modeling is re-evaluated. The council approved Shea’s recommendation.
Shea’s recommendation could indicate the rolled-back BPAS parameters signal the city’s desire to gradually slow building growth within the city limits.
There was no mention of the city’s litigation strategy regarding the case brought forward by Friends of the Lower Keys, a Keys environmental group, which is suing the city claiming it is violating the federal Clean Water Act by discharging treated sewage plant effluent from its 12 shallow wells into nearshore waters. Discussion between Williams and the council was to have occurred just before the public council meeting that same day.
Finally, concerned Marathon resident Ingrid Tyree made a passionate plea to the council prior to their annual trek to Tallahassee for “Florida Keys Day” this week, to implore council members to get the state to recognize that this “community is not affordable” and that the “workforce and affordable housing efforts in Marathon are not working here”. She insisted the city needs a new plan and suggested that any proposals involving increasing taxes on market-rate housing to pay for affordable housing is not advisable.