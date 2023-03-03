The Marathon City Council conducted its second monthly workshop session and zeroed in on a potentially expensive yet innovative redevelopment plan for the 33{sup}rd{/sup} Street corridor. It also received updates on the parking station plan for Sombrero Beach and city boat ramps, as well as the status of whether to lower future BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) permit fees or credit those who paid the higher fees in years past.

The session kicked off with a detailed presentation by former Monroe County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, now a representative for K2M Design, along with Dane Suchoza, K2M Director of Design. K2M, a local architecture and engineering firm, contracted with the city in 2022 to examine the 33rd Street region, which includes the old fire station, the AARP senior center and the Marathon Rec Center.

