The Galleria on Upper Matecumbe Key has been a host site for weekend outdoor markets.

Among the items on the Thursday, Jan. 19, Islamorada Village Council agenda is a proposed farmers market ordinance, which has been controversial due primarily to the success and popularity of such outdoor events on weekends within village boundaries, as well as a lack of clear definitions and rules for their operation. Some complaints arose from nearby residents about traffic, parking, noise and quality of products.

The hullaballoo led the former planning director and village staff to request a site plan from the originator of the Florida Keys Farmers Market near Mile Marker 81. Originator Jae Jans said he had to pay from $10,000 to $15,000 for a site plan, and he wonders if other market organizers have been held to the same standards.

