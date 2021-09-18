An attorney for Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez called former Commissioner Heather Carruthers’ lawsuit an attempt to “invalidate 23,210 county voters” and disenfranchise them.
Carruthers has sued Martinez, the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections and the local canvassing board, arguing that Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election.
Carruthers’ attorney has asked a judge to rule in the former commissioner’s favor, in what is known as summary judgement, at a hearing scheduled for Monday, Sept. 27.
Martinez’s attorney, Michael Halpern, spoke of the importance of elections and had some harsh words for Carruthers in his response to her request for summary judgement.
“The right to vote is one of the most important rights enjoyed by citizens of this country,” Halpern wrote. “Any judicial interference with that right must be closely scrutinized, resolving any doubt in favor of the election results and against disenfranchisement.
“Already an incumbent, Carruthers asked this court to what she could not achieve at the ballot box — crown her with the victory laurel as District 3 Commissioner. Carruthers demands the ouster of Commissioner Martinez so that she — as the second-place vote-getter — can be entrenched for another four-year term. The voters thank Carruthers for her service, but elected Martinez.”
Halpern also stated that “this is not Carruthers’ first misadventure involving ouster.” He cited her 2003 lawsuit against Key West City Commissioner Jose Menendez, who defeated her and won a seat on the commission at that time.
However, Halpern failed to state that Carruthers chose to drop her lawsuit against Menendez and asked then-Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Harry Sawyer to adopt changes to the absentee ballot procedure.
Three days after the election, prosecutors charged Menendez’s grandson, Brett Smith, with one count of illegally requesting an absentee ballot and attempting to cast the ballot by fraud, and one count of using a false name while asking for an absentee ballot. The incident occurred weeks before the election, but the investigation was not made public until after the election.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office conducted a subsequent investigation, reviewing all absentee ballots. Prosecutors ruled that Smith acted alone and there was no organized effort by the Menendez camp to illegally obtain and cast absentee ballots. Several absentee ballots bore the signature of Menendez’s wife as a witness. Many residents who never before voted absentee did so in that election, records show.
Carruthers filed the most-recent lawsuit shortly after the November election, arguing that Martinez does not live in the district. Carruthers has an affidavit from Martinez’s step-daughter, who was recently arrested after a fight with her stepfather, stating he did not live in the district at the time of the election, but lived in a home he and her mother rented in Key Largo.
Carruthers has also filed a criminal complaint, which is currently being investigated by the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office because of a conflict of interest with Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward.
Halpern claims Martinez lived in a Key West apartment at the time of the election. Martinez’s wife, Maria, lived in the rented Key Largo home and the two daughters lived with the grandmother in Hialeah.
“At no time immediately prior to or on Election Day (11/03/2020), did (Martinez) have any residence other than 1100 Truman Ave., Key West, Florida,” Halpern wrote. “Eddie Martinez took up residence in the rear apartment of office space he rented for his land surveying business.”
In Martinez’s response to the lawsuit, Halpern stated Carruthers is attempting to be reinstated in the position for financial reasons, arguing that she is paid $107,146 a year. However, county commissioners are paid $49,452 a year and are entitled to health and retirement benefits, according to county officials.
Carruthers contended “the inaccuracies in his attorney’s response speak for themselves.”
“For starters, County Commissioner salaries are a matter of public record and not even half of what his attorney alleges,” Carruthers said Friday. “The assertion that I wanted to hold my seat because of the salary is absurd. The private sector pays a whole lot better.”
Halpern agreed Friday the number was incorrect in the response, and it should have said she makes roughly $107,146 every two years.