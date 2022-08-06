As voters prepare for one of the most consequential elections in the history of the Southernmost City, the Keys Citizen had the opportunity to speak with former City Commissioner and mayoral-incumbent Teri Johnston and her opponent, former City Commissioner Margaret Romero. Each was asked about the most pressing issues facing Key West residents. Although comments have been edited for grammar, style and brevity, the thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the candidates themselves
Although the mayor’s race is non-partisan, what political party would you say best represents your political beliefs?
Teri Johnston: I am an issue-oriented voter and a registered Democrat. As mayor, I am accountable to represent the will of the people of Key West no matter race, party affiliation, religion, sexual orientation or length of time in Key West.
Margaret Romero: I vote for the person I think will do the best job and vote on issues based on facts and consideration of their impact. I am more conservative than liberal, believe in a helping hand not a hand out, and [I] believe in personal responsibility. I am registered as a Republican.
Key West is a city manager-centric form of government. The next administration will be selecting a new manager. What qualifications will you be looking for, and how do you see the role of the mayor in this system?
TJ: I am looking for extensive previous experience as a city manager or city administrator. There are skill sets that are a requirement to come into our community and manage our diverse needs effectively. We have hired city managers in the past 20 years with exceptional backgrounds and experience levels of over 20 years of actually running a city. The next city manager needs direct experience with sea-level rise mitigation and hardening a community. The next city manager must have the ability to balance a thriving vibrant tourism industry with the needs of our locals like available housing options, life quality, meeting expectations for city services,. The role of the mayor is critical to the success of our next city manager. There must be a symbiotic relationship between the mayor and city manager because, while the mayor is the voice of the people, the majority of our 525 employees of the city report directly to the city manager. An open, transparent relationship between the mayor and city manager to address taxpayer expectations efficiently is a must. That is why I meet with (current City Manager) Patti McLauchlin every single day.
MR: I believe in the following qualifications for a new city manager: Knowledge of local laws, codes, and regulations; analytic and decision-making competencies; skill in managing and directing operations, government financial management expertise; communication proficiency; local social perceptiveness; negotiation experience; ethics in leadership; comfort in dealing with community members at all levels. The role of mayor is contained in the provisions of the city charter. I will abide by our city charter, as well as federal, state and local laws.
Key West voters overwhelmingly approved cruise ship restrictions in an island-wide referendum last year. Do you agree with the voter’s wishes and do you feel that the city is moving proactively enough to implement new restrictions or do you believe the City Commission should take another approach – and if so, what is that?
TJ: My job as mayor is to carry out the wishes of our voters who certainly made their wishes crystal clear as they did in 2013 for the channel dredging referendum. After hiring an outside legal team to help provide guidance to the commission, I believe that we have reached a balance and a compromise. The Walsh family is continuing to schedule and welcome cruise ships into Pier B to support businesses dependent on cruise passengers, and we have been able to respect the will of the people by modifying weekly disembarkations. Is there room for additional conversations with the owners of Pier B? Yes.
MR: The voters made their wish known. I never saw a problem statement of what the proponents hoped to solve or definition of a safer, cleaner ship, yet they convinced voters with their war chest of over $233,000. The city has done what it can, including spending almost $250,000 for outside counsel, not to mention untold hours of staff time. The city is bound by pre-existing contracts, as well state and federal laws.
City Commissioners are currently debating increasing the salaries of commissioners to be more in line with those serving on the Monroe County Commission and School Board (nearing $50,000 per year plus benefits.) Do you believe this is necessary or should the city focus on providing more first responders, police officers and code enforcement officials to deal with other impending growth issues?
TJ: Unfortunately, there was a great deal of misinformation disseminated regarding this conversation. No, no one was debating increasing the salary of the mayor, nor any of the commissioners to $50,000 except my opponent. I did, however, champion the compensation study by Evergreen to bring our 525 employees base salaries to a competitive level with the Key West market. After completing the study, we approved a $2.2 million correction after the data showed that our employees were about 20% behind other local organizations with comparable responsibilities. That study also included salary recommendations for the mayor and City Commission by Evergreen, which we chose not to include in our city-wide salary corrections last year. For clarification, the Evergreen recommendation for mayor was $32,988.71 — not $50,000 as was previously reported.
Having said that, I am a proponent of paying a living wage to attract the best and brightest talent available to serve on our commission. Although no one is going to get rich on a commissioner’s salary, at least do not make it a deterrent for our bright, young residents to enter into local politics. Every other Tuesday night, we make millions of dollars of decisions that impact you and your family for decades. During our next election in 2024, we have the opportunity to seat a new commission with three current commissioners terming out after serving a combined 55 years on the commission. It would serve our community well to look at our chronic issues with new, innovative, fresh perspectives. The facts are that the commission’s last salary increase was 11 years ago and spread out over a four-year time frame to minimize the budget impact. Let’s not make a $20,000 salary the deterrent to attracting new talent and the best governance possible.
This Commission is indeed focusing on life, safety and growth issues by adding the requested four additional Police officers, nine new firefighters and a new code compliance officer to focus on illegal rentals to this budget cycle.
MR: I do not support an increase of 150% for the mayor and city commissioners salaries. I find it unnecessary and ridiculous. Elected officials should focus on providing responsible salaries for staff, appropriate number of positions in city departments, and necessary equipment to do their jobs.
If given a choice, I would rather see monies spent in ways that serve the community, rather than beautification projects like remaking Mallory Square.
Should the City of Key West adopt a tax rate below rollback to help combat inflation, and if so, what do you think that rate should be and how much of an economic impact would it have on residents?
TJ: Rollback nets the city the same amount of money generated last year. Unfortunately, the city is subject to the same inflationary impacts that we all are experiencing in our personal lives. Our city fuel costs have skyrocketed, our insurance has increased, we are experiencing the same spike in electricity that you are. Our 525 employees are due CPI/ merit increases and we are adding critical new positions that you just highlighted. Could we create a balanced budget at role back? Only by reducing the number of reserve days to a dangerously low level putting us at risk should the city experience another disaster. The City of Key West financed our entire [Hurricane] Irma recovery by utilizing reserve days eliminating our need to seek a line of credit. Our city manager is continuing to work with our department heads to cut expenditures further to reduce our final millage rate due in September.
MR: The city will need to adopt a tax rate appropriate to support our community needs. Unfortunately, many people focus on the “magic word” rollback and have no idea what it means. Needs have to be determined first, versus nice-to-haves, wish lists, and personal projects — then determine the appropriate tax rate. There is no magic number, it has to be a logical business decision.
Undoubtedly, the cost of living in Key West is one of the biggest challenges facing workforce members. This doesn’t just address the cost of rents, but also utilities, repairs and unexpected expenses like catastrophic health care or impacts from named storms. How can the city better address these issues to ensure a vibrant workforce capable of supporting our tourism industry? Do you support long-term rentals of six months or more as opposed to the current 28-day minimum as well as tax incentives to property owners that focus on providing workforce housing?
TJ: We are currently working on solutions to increase our available long-term rentals by working collaboratively with our affordable housing manager, realtors, mortgage lenders, vacation rental companies, businesses and our residents. One of the ideas that has been brought forward is a six-month rental program, which we are vetting and garnering stakeholder input right now to make sure that the program will indeed realize our goal of increasing available long term rentals. Our commission has already directed our Tallahassee team to focus on passing tax incentives for those renting long-term this legislative session.
MR: Cost of living is a challenge just about everywhere. Some of it can be handled by personal responsibility (for example, turning up the thermostat from 65 degrees.) City government is not a social service agency to provide every need to everyone. Who would be left to pay taxes? The city can work with utilities and local business to see how best to keep rates low and provide sustainable salaries. One idea of mine is to provide a tax break to landlords that rent long-term affordably to local workers; a program I created called SOAR – Save Our Affordable Rentals.
Of course I support long-term rentals. However, we do need to be respectful of property rights and see what is legally possible to encourage those who rent transiently and short-term to be a part of the solution for the community and not a contributor to the everyday working-class challenges.
The City of Marathon helps first-time resident home buyers with incentives totaling as much as $30,000. Do you think the City of Key West should adopt a similar policy and what impact would that have on first-time buyers based on record-breaking real estate prices?
TJ: Actually, we have had a homebuyer assistance program for years funded through our Affordable Housing fund. We budget $200,000 annually to assist first-time homebuyers with a $20,000 downpayment to get them into their first home.
MR: There used to be a program called HAP (Homeowners Assistance Program). I would want to know what happened to those who participated in it and do they still have the home? There are questions that have to be answered first — things like from where does the money come, what criteria must be met, who can participate, how many people is it available to, what are the terms and conditions, is it fair to all concerned? What other programs are already in place that could be used?
The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary is reviewing its future management plans to address water quality and ecosystem issues by possibly expanding sanctuary boundaries and regulations. What impact do you believe that will have on members of the working waterfront community and do you agree with the Sanctuary’s expansion or is it another case of governmental overreach?
TJ: First, one only has to look at the degradation of our coral reef along with the poor water quality that we experience at our local beaches to know that something has to be done. This management plan has been years in the works with extensive input sought and received from all stakeholders. Subsequent modifications and concessions have been made in the management plan. Our tourism industry is highly dependent on a healthy ecosystem with 44% of our jobs, 60% of our economy and $2.9 billion in annual tourist dollars closely tied to a healthy marine environment. For Key West, this plan addresses water quality, preserves healthy deep reef habitat, protects Frigatebird habitat along with seagrass, soft corals, sponges, sea turtles and hard bottom habitat. The Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary has been very transparent and engaging in the creation of the management plan and will continue to provide the public comment opportunities through October of this year, including a Sept. 22 forum at Key West High School at 6 p.m. Will everyone be 100% happy with the management plan? Probably not, but our critical need to protect, preserve and restore our marine environment must take precedence.
MR: As of this writing, I do not have enough facts and data on which to give an educated response.
Key West Airport currently serves nearly 750,000 passengers a year. Evolving plans to improve airport facilities could see a nearly two-fold increase in passengers. How can the city address the associated ground transportation issues? Do you believe the city and the county are providing enough public transportation opportunities to alleviate the gridlock now encountered at peak times between Stock Island and Key West and if not, what more could be done by either governmental entity?
TJ: The City of Key West, along with representatives from Monroe County, Marathon, Key Colony Beach, Layton and Islamorada have been meeting as the Florida Keys Transportation Coordination Committee since November of 2020 to improve transportation service levels including service between Stock Island, Key West and our airport. On June 21, we approved a pilot program for “on-demand” transportation service within the city to reduce wait times and empty buses. To combat the chronic lack of CDL qualified drivers, we purchased four 15-passenger, ADA-compliant vans to augment our service levels within the city and will continue to develop public transportation plans to address service levels for all of the new affordable workforce housing units coming on line in the next six to 24 months.
MR: The information I have does not indicate that improvement to airport facilities will double the amount of arriving passengers — that it will merely accommodate those using airport facilities more comfortably and efficiently. One has to remember that the airport is a county facility. If something needs to be addressed from a city perspective, it will be city officials working with county Officials — as well as the always requested input from citizens to the authorities.
The city currently provides service as far as Marathon with the Lower Keys Shuttle, in conjunction with other governments. When ridership indicates, additional shuttles are put in place for additional runs and stops.
The gridlock at Stock Island is caused by people coming to work on the island and going home. There are various reasons people chose to drive their own vehicles or ride-share, and for those people it is what it is. I’m sure many would prefer living in Key West and avoiding the commute, but we know the many challenges that preclude many of them from doing so.
Annual events like Fantasy Fest and lobster mini-season were created to help bolster tourism during slower times of the year. With regard to Fantasy Fest, do you believe it is still necessary and that enough has been done to tone down the adult-themed event or that more leniency is needed to maintain its unique atmosphere? With regard to mini-season, would you support a move by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to limit the event to residents only?
TJ: I believe that events that are mutually supported by our residents and businesses are a win-win. I have been very vocal about welcoming guests to our community who exhibit a mutual respect for our town, our service industry and our residents. Every Fantasy Fest generates a barrage of complaints from our locals regarding people taking liberties in our town that they would never consider in their own town. The Tourism Development Association, which has run Fantasy Fest for the past 40 years, has openly supported a change in direction and elimination of the “Fantasy Fest Zone” but I could not garner enough commission support this year. There was commission agreement, however, to modify this event for 2023 to give attendees adequate notice of the changes to this event. That’s progress. Once again, this comes down to that delicate balance between support for businesses who financially benefit from Fantasy Fest and support for those whose quality of life deteriorates during those 10 days in October.
Lobster mini-season has always been somewhat controversial, but I believe that there is some middle ground here that can be reached by sitting down with the stakeholders and enforcement agencies like the FWC, Key West Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. I do believe that there are events that have just “run their course” and could be replaced with new, creative ideas to keep our economy vibrant and residents happy.
MR: Many still like Fantasy Fest for its creativity, festivity, and ability to fundraise for local charities. Don’t forget that there is also a Children’s Day at the park to conclude the activities. I believe the TDA does not control or endorse private events which occur during the Fest timeframe.
Many of our service workers in the hospitality industry look forward to this event for the increase in business and tips, monies that carry them through leaner times.
If FWC thinks that limiting mini-season to residents only is a good idea, I would look to them for their expertise. I would also like to know how it would be regulated and enforced. I don’t want to see anything on the books that cannot be enforced or isn’t worth the paper or screen on which it appears.
Previous mayoral administrations have suggested annexing one of Key West’s wealthiest neighborhoods, Key Haven. Do you believe this would help shore up the city’s financial situation? What cost-versus-risk benefits do you see associated with this idea? Currently, many Key West business owners live in Key Haven, but have no input on city issues. Would this help relieve that problem?
TJ: That would be a community to community discussion and once again would need to clearly be mutually beneficial into the foreseeable future. While Key West enjoys a very strong financial position any cost vs. risk analysis would need to include the cost of expanding our services including fire, police, emergency medical, infrastructure, utilities and many other services being offset by an increased tax base. While it is true that there are Key West business owners living in Key Haven, Shark Key, Big Coppitt and further up U.S. 1, we have made a concerted effort to include these owners in public meetings, forums, stakeholder engagement meetings and planning sessions to solicit their input into projects and policies in the City of Key West that could potentially impact their business.
MR: I do not think annexing Key Haven would help shore up the city’s financial situation. It would be an additional mile farther to reach its farthest point as compared to the farthest point on the north side of Stock Island. Something to think about when providing support services like police and fire. The people on Key Haven would have to ask for/agree to be annexed. I see many more complications than possible benefits to the city.
There are Key West business owners who live in Key Haven and Big Coppitt and some have lived as far away as Big Pine Key. What about city employees and employees of other Key West businesses who would also like to have input on things that affect them in the city. There needs to be a way for these folks to be heard.