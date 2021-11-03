Meetings to work out an agreement about the number of cruise ship and passengers and the size of ships coming into Key West seem to be off to a positive start, but no major talking points were discussed and a lot of issues need to be resolve before any common ground can be found.
The mediation started last week and comes nearly two years after Key West voters overwhelmingly approved a series of referendums calling for fewer ships and passengers and priority given to those with the most environmentally sound records.
The city has brought to the table representatives of Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships, which sponsored the referendum, and representatives of the cruise lines and the local businesses that work directly with the cruise lines.
If the meetings progress to possible mediations, and they are successful, it would result in less legal fees and expenses for all parties involved.
“From my perspective it’s a positive thing to open up the conversation,” Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin told The Key West Citizen this week. “I just think it was a productive conversation with everyone. We met with representatives of Pier B, including Mark Walsh, John Wells with Caribe Nautical Services, and we met with Safer Cleaner Ships, separately, obviously. We listened to their side. As far as mediation, I don’t think we’re there yet, obviously. Are we any closer? I think we’ve made some headway about where everybody wants to fall in (on the issue).”
McLaughlin also discussed the future of cruise ships and ordinances in Key West.
“We’ve not met yet with Judge Sandy Taylor, she will be the one leading the mediation. You know, we talk about the cruise ships coming into Mallory Square, and that’s obviously going to happen. There are no cruise ships that are going to come into the Navy Mole at this point. So you’re really talking about Pier B, and what can we do? We’re concerned about the environment, as everybody is.
“ I think just sitting and talking about the issues is a positive thing, and where we go from here is truly to work with Judge Taylor, but we all can come to terms with the issues. At this point, that’s it. What we’ll need to do is see if we can get our new attorney on board, who will be representing the city. City Attorney Shawn Smith will be giving an update on that at the City Commission meeting,” said McLauchlin.
Once a new law firm is hired by the city, they would assist in codifying the approved referendums and drafting them as ordinances, and ultimately help defend the actions in court if needed.
Arlo Haskell, with Safer Cleaner ships, agreed that the initial meetings were a productive start.
“We had a really good meeting last week on Thursday, our team and City Manager Patti McLauchlin, and City Attorney Shawn Smith,” Haskell said. “We talked a lot about the water quality, issues which are kind of front and center after the video footage of the Serenade of the Seas, which shows the tremendous environmental disturbance that happens when ships of that size call on Key West.
“So we talked about that a lot and what we agreed on most clearly was that there should be a water quality monitoring system put into place before any large cruise ships return to Key West. We need to establish some baseline data to understand what the condition is here with water quality without regular large cruise ship activity to truly understand what the impact is going forward,” Haskell said. “This was an idea that was raised recently by Ed Russo, who is an appointed member of the State Board of Pilots Commissioners, he had written to the city commission a couple of weeks back. He stated that there should be a water quality monitoring program implemented prior to the return of any of the large ships.”
Haskell was appreciative of the meeting.
“I was glad that both Patti and Shawn agreed with us on the importance of that. We agreed to get together again soon, possibly this week, possibly next week and discuss that issue a little further. There was no discussion of a formal mediation or any kind of negotiation or compromise. We really just talked about the water quality issue,” said Haskell.
John Wells with Caribe Nautical Services also took part in the discussions last week.
“There’s been really no negotiations yet,” Wells said. “I did have a Zoom meeting last week, and the purpose of that meeting was just to, I think, broach the idea of mediation and negotiation and I told them I would be open to it, I would be glad to participate, but it was just between the city manager and city attorney and myself. I think their purpose was to see which participants are open to negotiation and which are not. I’m definitely open, my only regret is it should have happened 18 months ago.
“They were just introducing the idea and wanted to get a sense of the participants and what their attitude was, about the concept of negotiations. That’s really all it was, it really wasn’t negotiation at this point. That will take place, hopefully, in the near future. Eighteen months ago I advocated this, that we’d have a citizens working group of some sort, be able to hammer out a workable compromise and of course it never happened,” Wells said. “I think that was an error on the part of the City Commission and the mayor, that’s just my opinion, but as it is, I will participate if they occur now, and I hope they do.”
McLauchlin said no further meetings, or mediation, have been scheduled. Only a few regular Key West City Commission meetings remain in the year; the state Legislature is set to convene in January.