A large commercial development proposal in south Miami-Dade County is being met with resistance from the Florida Keys governments.
The Islamorada Village Council agreed to ask the Miami-Dade County Commission to oppose development on 800 acres of environmentally sensitive land bordering Monroe County. Also, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council passed a resolution Tuesday opposing the development.
The Monroe County Commission will vote Wednesday, Oct. 20, on a resolution urging the Miami-Dade Commission and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to conduct a comprehensive, thorough review of the proposed expansion of the Urban Development Boundary in South Miami-Dade. The expansion “would allow for development of an 800-acre industrial project, a significant land-use decision with potential impacts to the Florida Keys,” county staff wrote in the back-up materials for the agenda item.
The proposed expansion of the Urban Development Boundary in South Miami-Dade County “is a significant land-use decision with potentially detrimental regional environmental, economic, and public safety impacts, including impacts for the Florida Keys,” the County Commission resolution stated. “It is yet unclear as to the environmental impacts of this land-use decision. Monroe County is concerned that the proposed expansion of the Urban Development Boundary could negatively impact the sensitive Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park and Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.”
After some discussion, the Islamorada Village Council unanimously approved a resolution urging the Miami-Dade County Commission to deny upon second reading a 793-acre, three-phase buildout of a South Dade Technology and Logistics District.
Councilman Mark Gregg sponsored the agenda item.
“I asked for a resolution to deny the proposed development of nearly 800 acres of environmentally sensitive land and important watershed that affects Biscayne Bay and Florida Bay,” he said of the property that sits outside Miami-Dade’s Urban Development Boundary near Homestead Air Reserve Base. “I just can’t see how this would be good for the village or good for the Keys. There was an effort about 10 years ago to commercialize the air reserve base and this may be part of that effort. Yes, I’m speculating. ... I’m asking for the council to consider this. This is not what we want.”
Mayor Buddy Pinder said he agreed with Gregg but wanted to table the item and call a special meeting for time to review the material.
“I wish we knew about this a month ago,” he said of the proposed development, which was first reported by The Key West Citizen’s sister paper, the Florida Keys Free Press, in August.
“I don’t think there’s time for that,” Gregg said.
The Miami-Dade County Commission approved Aligned Real Estate Holdings’ application in late September. The state Department of Economic Opportunity is currently reviewing the project and will submit comments to the commission in the coming weeks before a second reading for final adoption.
The project’s final approval will require a super-majority of at least nine votes of support by the 13-member commission.
Councilman David Webb agreed with the resolution but questioned if the village should align its interest with other elected officials and governmental agencies.
“I do have some concerns, and they’re more about the process and encouraging people not to do this. With no disrespect, we are a very small community,” Webb said. “My concern is that we don’t share voters with Miami-Dade. We share elected officials. I just wanted the council to consider touching base with other elected representatives and agencies. I’d like to know on the front end if we have support.”
The first phase of the project proposes 2,980,000 square feet of warehousing mixed with 20,000 square feet of retail space.
The second phase proposes 2,900,000 square feet of warehousing, a 3,000-square-foot bank, a 32,000-square-foot restaurant, a 6,600-square-foot convenience store, a 38,400-square-foot retail center and a 150-room hotel.
The third phase includes another bank, restaurant, convenience store and hotel, but increases warehousing to 9,305,000 square feet and includes 78,400 square feet of retail. Up to 84 single-family residences are also proposed.
The council’s motion passed unanimously. The Sanctuary Advisory Council unanimously passed a resolution “urging the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners to protect regional environmental and water resources, including Everglades National Park, Florida Bay, and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and uphold the recommendations of Miami-Dade County planning staff to deny CDMP amendment application CDMP20210003.”
“The Florida Keys are part of a complex hydrological system that is influenced by waters from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean, as well as the Greater Everglades ecosystem, including Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park, and mainland South Florida including Miami-Dade County,” the SAC resolution stated.