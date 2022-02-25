The solution to the village of Islamorada’s revolving door of top administrators may be hiring a manager with a military background, or at least someone with greater experience in the trenches of government leadership, according to its headhunting firm.
“I’m back again, unfortunately,” municipal recruiting consultant Colin Baenziger told the Village Council during last week’s regular meeting. “As you know we have a guarantee, and while people don’t need to use it very often, occasionally they do. Unfortunately, this is one of the situations.”
Baenziger’s firm was hired last year to vet and recommend candidates to fill the vacancy left by the departure of former Village Manager Seth Lawless. Baenziger’s focus on candidates this time, however, has shifted after the quick turnover of Greg Oravec, who resigned less than seven months into the job.
The village has had 10 managers and four interim managers since incorporating in 1997. The average term has lasted less than two years.
“The last time we focused more on people very familiar with South Florida,” Baenziger told the council. “I’m going to focus this time on military people, retired military people, who are accustomed to living in unusual situations. I’m going to look at experienced city managers because, frankly, those people understand that when they accept the job, they need to do their due diligence and they should plan on staying at least a couple of years. That’s the code of ethics, but I would expect them to stay longer. Of course, I’m going to look at people who live in the Keys.”
Three weeks into the search for a new village manager have yielded 60 applicants, Baenziger said last Friday.
“We started advertising about three weeks ago,” he told the council last Thursday, one day prior to the application deadline. “At this point, we have about four applicants from the prior finalist group still interested, and we also have 50 new applicants. We have an Islamorada resident. We have retired military people and regular city managers, and some other people who may or may not be qualified.”
Baenziger is optimistic that he’ll be able to recommend a handful of qualified candidates to interview at the council’s March 10 meeting.
The council decided at a special call Jan. 11 meeting to advertise the management salary range between $150,000 to $200,000 with health, dental, vision, life and pension benefits.
Oravec was earning $169,500 annually with a $2,000-per-month housing allowance and other benefits. He also received a $13,500 relocation stipend.