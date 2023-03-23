The Monroe County Commission has agreed to purchase three new helicopters to be used as air ambulances at a cost of roughly $52 million.

Monroe County seal

Commissioners on Wednesday, March 22, authorized Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi to sign an agreement with Agusta Westland Philadelphia Corporation for the lease and purchase of three Leonardo helicopters upon finalizing the terms of the agreement with the County Attorney’s Office in an amount not to exceed $52 million for the Trauma Star air ambulance program.

