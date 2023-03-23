The Monroe County Commission has agreed to purchase three new helicopters to be used as air ambulances at a cost of roughly $52 million.
Commissioners on Wednesday, March 22, authorized Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi to sign an agreement with Agusta Westland Philadelphia Corporation for the lease and purchase of three Leonardo helicopters upon finalizing the terms of the agreement with the County Attorney’s Office in an amount not to exceed $52 million for the Trauma Star air ambulance program.
Last month, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay addressed the Monroe County Commission on the need for new helicopters. Ramsay, whose agency oversees the helicopters, told the commission some aircraft in the county’s fleet of Trauma Star helicopters are reaching the age of 22 years old, and the life expectancy of such aircraft is about 25 years old.
In addition, the company that built the Trauma Star helicopters has stopped making the specific brand, and it has become harder to obtain parts, Ramsay said.
The Sheriff’s Office has started looking at other helicopter brands and found only one — the Leonardo helicopter brand —meets the Trauma Star “mission profile,” which includes “speed, distance and range,” Ramsay said.
The cost for the three helicopters would be about $52 million, Ramsay said. While expensive, the program is well-used and the program is operating “in the black,” Ramsay said.
The Trauma Star program is a partnership between the Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Rescue. The Sheriff’s Office staffs the pilots and program director, while the flight nurses and flight paramedics are staffed by Fire Rescue.
The Trauma Star air ambulance helicopter program is on pace to set a record in 2022 for the number of patients airlifted as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Fire Rescue celebrate 20 years of the program’s existence.
Trauma Star crews flew 1,386 flights and carried 1,458 patients to Miami hospitals while also providing advanced life support to those patients, and the program is on pace to exceed those numbers this year.
Trauma Star is easily one of the busiest air ambulance services in the country. For perspective, the national average for similar programs is 264 patients a year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and the Association of Air Medical Services. The Trauma Star average is more than five times that amount, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
There are now three Trauma Star helicopters, which operate out of two bases: One at the Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and two at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island.
Trauma Star is provided free to residents and property owners of Monroe County.
Transit study
The Monroe County Commission agreed to allocate $300,000 for a study that will show exactly where and how transit in Monroe County is currently being utilized. The outcome will directly lead to the prioritization of how the county will build and operate a future transit system, according to the county.
The county government has invested a significant amount of money on transportation and transit in the past year.
In October, the county created and filled a new transit director position at $197,000-a-year plus benefits, but the county does not have buses or a transportation department, yet. Gastesi hired Richard Clark from Ponte Vedra Beach as the new county transit executive director. At $197,000, Clark is the third-highest paid department director at the county, following Airports Director Richard Strickland and Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson.
In December, the commission agreed to budget $425,000 of its general operating fund to put toward a 50% match of a $850,000 state grant to help beef up public transportation between Key West and Stock Island. One proposal is to fund an electric car service or expand public transit between those two locations.
Hawk missile site
Commissioners rescinded a prior agreement and approved a new one to swap the county-owned property at Higgs Beach in Key West for the City of Key West-owned Hawk Missile Site near the Key West International Airport.
Earlier this month, the Key West City Commission approved an agreement with some changes from what the Board of County Commissioners approved months ago. In exchange for the former missile site, the county has agreed to build an elevated bike path connecting Government Road to South Roosevelt within four years of the transfer. The city has one year to submit its design plans to the county.
In addition, the county will have to build a new multi-use sports field at Higgs Beach. If that is not possible, the county would be required to build one at the former missile site.
If the county fails to meet the terms of the approved inter-local agreement within four years, the city would be owed liquidated damages of $2 million.
The county needs the Hawk missile site in the salt ponds abutting the county-owned Key West International Airport so it can conduct a series of improvements to the taxiways at the airport, according to Airports Director Strickland. The county would set aside the Hawk missile site as environmental mitigation, Strickland said.