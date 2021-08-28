With 9,757 more residents in Monroe County than 10 years ago, Florida Keys political boundaries for elected officials will be altered.
The 2020 U.S. Census data puts Monroe County’s population at 82,847 as of April 1, 2020 — which is 9,757 more people than reported in the 2010 census, according to county government officials. The county expects to receive more detailed breakdowns of the data from the census by Sept. 30.
No one knows exactly what pushed the increase in population, as the county for years had seen its population declining.
The Florida Constitution requires the 67 counties to redistrict county commission districts after each decennial census. Florida law requires that counties complete this constitutional mandate in odd-numbered years.
Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger presented the limited data he received to the Monroe County Commission last week to start the conversation of redistricting.
With a population of 82,847, Monroe County’s five commission districts should average 16,569 people per district.
If the data is received as expected on Sept. 30, county staff will prepare preliminary maps to present at the Oct. 20 regular Board of County Commissioners meeting, Shillinger said. The BOCC will take public comment then and may direct staff to make revisions. Once the maps are finalized, the BOCC will hold a public hearing to consider the maps before the end of 2021.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that “local legislative districts, jurisdictions are permitted to deviate somewhat from perfect population equality to accommodate traditional districting objectives, among them, preserving the integrity of political subdivisions, maintaining communities of interest, and creating geographic compactness.” Also, they can deviate to not dilute minority voting strength and the new districts could be divided into bizarre shapes.
“The maximum population deviation between the largest and smallest district is less than 10%, a local legislative map presumptively complies with the one-person, one-vote rule but maximum deviations above 10% are presumptively impermissible,” the Supreme Court stated.
If redistricting cannot be completed in three months, the County Commission could defer final action until 2023 or possibly be finished early in 2022, if done in time to not disrupt the 2022 election cycle, Shillinger said.
Qualifying for county commission races is scheduled for June 2022, though candidates must acquire signatures on petitions before qualifying. Usually, the U.S. Census data is available in the spring, but COVID-19 prevented timely collection and distribution of data to all states, counties and municipalities in the United States, according to Shillinger.
In 2011, the 2010 Census data showed a difference of more than 2,000 people in two of the five districts. Redistricting brought all five of Monroe County’s districts to a difference of 470 people or fewer, according to Shillinger.
The biggest change in 2011 redistricting came when District 2’s southern boundary moved as far south as Big Coppitt Key.
The Monroe County School Board and the Florida Keys Mosquito Control also use the county’s districting breakdowns.
The change will also impact state- and federal-elected officials representing the Florida Keys and southern Miami-Dade County, and could give Florida Keys voters more say in those elections.