The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners invites the public to its upcoming bicentennial Sunset Celebration, set to take place on the Old Seven-Mile Bridge on Friday, May 19, from 6 p.m. to sunset. The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, food, and friends in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the county, according to county officials.
Henry Flagler’s Old Seven-Mile Bridge is an iconic and historic landmark that spans from Marathon to Pigeon Key and is the perfect setting for this momentous occasion. Guests can enjoy a beautiful Florida Keys sunset while listening to live music by the 79th Street Band, dancing on the bridge and savoring locally inspired appetizers from Marathon High School’s culinary class and beverages from locally grown produce from Grimal Grove.
The U.S. Navy, which is also celebrating 200 years in Monroe County this year, will also host a flyover at 7 over the bridge.
As the sun sets at 8:05 p.m., a celebratory toast will be made to honor past and present county commissioners for their dedication to Monroe County. Monroe County was the sixth county admitted into the Florida territory, and once spanned from Lake Okeechobee to Key West. Today, it encompasses the entire Florida Keys island chain and a mostly uninhabited region of Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve on the mainland.
“We are excited to celebrate 200 years of Monroe County with our community through events like this taking place throughout the Florida Keys,” said Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Lincoln. “The sunset celebration will be a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to come together and enjoy an evening of fun and festivity in the Middle Keys.”
This event is open and free to the public.
There will be free parking for the event, with Pigeon Key’s trolley available from the City of Marathon’s 7 Mile Bridge Marina (the old Salty’s) and Monroe County Transit from 33rd Street Stanley Switlik school parking area. There will be no parking available at the bridge. The unofficial after-party will take place at Overseas Pub and Grill in Marathon following sunset.
Other upcoming events to celebrate 200 years of Monroe County include the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce Sea-to-Table event on Saturday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. and a free Patriotic Family Picnic taking place at Rowell’s Park on Saturday, June 17, from noon to 3 p.m.
The celebrations culminate in the 200 Year Firework and Laser Light Show in conjunction with Lower Keys Rotary on Monday, July 3, at 5 p.m. at Big Pine Key Community Park, when the county will attempt to regain its rightful title of having the world’s largest Key lime pie.