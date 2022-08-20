The Monroe County Commission this week unanimously approved plans and financial bonding for the $100 million Concourse A terminal expansion program at Key West International Airport.
Construction on the two-year project is expected to start in September.
“It will be very noticeable that extensive construction is going on,” Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland cautioned potential passengers.
The 48,000-square-feet, second-level Concourse A project will have several elements to improve the level of service for passengers and tenants, Strickland said.
The project includes seven passenger boarding jet bridges, additional baggage areas and devices and airline ramp/office spaces, an expanded security checkpoint with an area to support up to four lanes and an extended passenger bridge located post-security connecting the existing terminal building with the new concourse, according to Strickland.
Following a public hearing on the project, county commissioners approved a resolution on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to use $39 million in airport revenue bonds to finance various costs of capital improvements in the project. Revenues derived from the airport operations and certain eligible passenger facility charge revenues will be used to secure payment of the principal and interest on bonds.
Outside of the $39 million bond, $61 million is coming from state and federal grant money. No local property tax dollars are being used for the project, Strickland said.
“This is a culmination of a lot of hard work, and we are very pleased that these items were unanimously approved by the BOCC,” Strickland said.
The county has cut some of the art and others features from the Key West International Airport concourse expansion plan because of rising construction prices and not receiving a $10 million federal grant.
The cost of the project was originally estimated at about $90 million, but the price tag has risen by at least $10 million, according to Strickland, because of inflation and rising fuel and construction costs.
Strickland and his team have begun some value engineering on the project to reduce costs. Cuts include removing a $1.4 million virtual coral reef seascape that was planned for one of the terminal corridors. They have removed a $1 million terrazzo floor, a $1 million administrative walk-over bridge and a $500,000 “big beautiful glass” piece of artwork that depicted the chain of islands.
There are also “some nicer finishes” planned for the security checkpoint that are being removed, Strickland said. The county still plans to include them in the design and permitting in case some money is found for the project, Strickland said.
“We can always bring them back if we decide to,” Strickland said.
Last year, Strickland unveiled preliminary plans and designs for a new concourse and other improvements.
Earlier this year, the Monroe County Commission approved a series of request for proposals and qualifications, and loan and grant requests for the project, which is slated to start this year and run through 2024. The project is being funded through passenger fees placed on plane tickets for passengers using the airport, not local sales or property tax, Strickland said.
The expansion is needed to accommodate the increase in passengers, Strickland said. From baggage claim to the departure waiting room, the airport is underserving passengers, officials said.
The airport is currently having another banner year when it comes to passenger counts. Since the start of the year, roughly 925,440 passengers have traveled through the Key West airport, Strickland said. Currently, six carriers — American, United, Delta, Jet Blue, Silver and Allegieant — service the airport and provide 23 non-stop flights a day out of the airport.