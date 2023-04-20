The Monroe County Commission took up two of the Florida Keys’ most important issues at its monthly meeting: development and property insurance.
On Wednesday, April 19, commissioners started their first public discussions with the state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) on creating a new hurricane evacuation model, and Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi stressed the need for the community to be involved in the process. The evacuation model will determine how many, if any, future building allocations the state doles out to the Florida Keys.
Hurricane evacuation and development have been hotly debated in the Keys for the past decade, with the community divided on how much development the chain of the islands can handle. In some cases, development and the number of state-issued building allocations given to Keys governments have been in challenged in court.
DEO oversees development in the Florida Keys. DEO Secretary Meredith Ivey addressed the Monroe County Commission virtually on Wednesday. Ivey applauded local Keys governments, calling them a “wonderful group to work with.”
The DEO is still in a “fact-finding” portion of the modeling and is expected to have a report on the issue by the end of the year, Ivey said. DEO has begun meeting local governments and with stakeholders to receive their input, Ivey said.
The model will take into consideration the number of tourists, site-built homes, vehicle usage and other factors that will impact hurricane evacuations, Ivey said.
There are some changes to the modeling, which would add U.S. Navy base housing and mobile homes into the formula for residents who need to be evacuated 24 hours ahead of a storm. They had previously not been included in the formula. Mobile homes have been included in the 48-hour evacuation.
The new formula adds 4,776 mobile homes into the equation, according to Monroe County Property Appraiser’s Office figures for mobile homes in the Keys. In addition, Naval Air Station Key West has 733 homes and personnel who live elsewhere on the base in barracks and at the marina, base spokeswoman Danette Baso Silvers said.
Development and building allocations given to the Keys from the state have been a controversial subject in the Keys. Gastesi called on Ivey and the DEO to solicit the input of Keys residents and hold a community meeting or workshop in the Keys to receive such input.
“The community needs to be included, before making the model,” Gastesi said.
PROPERTY INSURANCE
Florida Keys insurance watchdog group Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe (FIRM) board chair Mel Montagne addressed the Monroe County Commission on property insurance rate hikes and the group’s efforts to continue fighting rate increases.
FIRM is working on a number of issues to reduce insurance costs with the state Legislature session underway, most notably battling new flood insurance requirements for Citizens Property Insurance Corp. policyholders enacted during the December 2022 special session. Citizens handles an overwhelming number of windstorm policies in the Keys.
Citizens policyholders must secure and maintain flood insurance regardless of whether they are in areas prone to inundation, elevated or do not have a federally backed mortgage. On April 1, new Citizens policyholders were required to have flood insurance, and on July 1, existing policyholders who live in designated flood zones will have to have flood coverage. On Jan. 1, 2024, Citizens will begin phasing in people who live outside of flood zones to have flood coverage, with every policyholder being required to carry it by 2027, according to Citizens.
Montagne reminded the commission that the state Office of Insurance Regulation agreed to allow Citizens to increase its annual rate cap from a 10% to 15% and to remove the rate cap for second homeowners, which is going to result in significant rate increases this year, Montagne said.
Montagne urged the county to consider working with FIRM on filing a class-action lawsuit against Citizens about rates, and to push to have a person from the Keys placed on the Citizens Board of Governors. St. John’s County has two people on the Board of Governors, yet the county has far fewer Citizens policyholders than Monroe, Montagne said.
The Keys cities of Islamorada and Marathon are considering resolutions in support of having a Keys representative on the Citizens Board, and Montagne asked for the Monroe County Commission to pass a similar resolution as well, he said.
Following the presentation, the commission agreed to give the non-profit group $50,000 to continue its advocacy efforts on the behalf of Monroe County property owners.
Since its inception in 2006, FIRM has successfully lobbied the state Office of Insurance Regulation to set caps on annual windstorm insurance rate increases, saving local property owners millions of dollars.
Information on FIRM’s work and windstorm and flood insurance rates increases can be found at http://www.firmkeys.org.
The insurance rate issue is not just a problem for private property owners, but local governments as well. On Wednesday, county Airports Director Richard Strickland asked for the commission’s direction on limiting the windstorm insurance coverage at Key West International Airport to $30 million, not $50 million, which will save the county more than $1 million in premium costs, Strickland said.
HAWK MISSILE SITE
The Monroe County Commission codified the name of a fallen Key West soldier, who was killed in the Vietnam War, in naming the new county park at the Hawk Missile Site in Key West. Commissioners approved an ordinance creating the Richard A. Recupero Park at the Hawk missile site and providing park hours and permissible and prohibited activities.
In 1967, the military formally named the battery at the Hawk missile site in Key West after Recupero, according to a May 28, 1967, report in The Key West Citizen. Recupero was a private who was killed in Vietnam on April 24, 1966. He was awarded the Bronze Star. Recupero was one of four soldiers honored in May 1967 with the naming of a military battery in their honor.
Commissioners approved basic regulations for the park, including a prohibition on fires, camping and alcohol, and setting the hours of access from roughly 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The county needs the Hawk missile site in the salt ponds abutting the county-owned Key West International Airport to conduct a series of improvements to the taxiways at the airport, according to Airports Director Richard Strickland. The county would set aside the Hawk missile site as environmental mitigation, Strickland said.