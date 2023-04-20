The Monroe County Commission took up two of the Florida Keys’ most important issues at its monthly meeting: development and property insurance.

Monroe County seal

On Wednesday, April 19, commissioners started their first public discussions with the state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) on creating a new hurricane evacuation model, and Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi stressed the need for the community to be involved in the process. The evacuation model will determine how many, if any, future building allocations the state doles out to the Florida Keys.

