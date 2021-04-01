When Monroe County Commissioners discussed future development, or the lack there of it, on Wednesday, they finally voiced opposition about taking any more state-issued building allocations called ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units.
They cited current traffic levels on U.S. 1 and impacts to residents’ quality of life for not accepting new ROGO units, which are needed to turn vacant lots into residences.
“I don’t want the perception that we are looking for new ROGO units,” Commissioner Mike Forster said. “We’re at buildout. I hope we don’t get any more ROGO allocations. I live with gridlock every day.”
Commissioner David Rice added that the county is “maxed out.”
“Nobody on this commission has an appetite for new ROGO units,” Mayor Michelle Coldiron said.
The opposition to new ROGO units brings forward several issues, including how to use the limited number of ROGO units it still has and how to fend off future land takings lawsuits by people who can’t develop their properties. The county has 65 affordable housing ROGO allocations and 345 market rates ROGO units in its pool.
The county has already embarked on several projects to fend off potential takings lawsuits. The county has reduced its annual allotment of ROGO allocations to make them last longer.
Also, the county has started programs to retire development rights on private property. One program allows the county to buy development rights from property owners who own two adjoining lots and agree to retire the development rights on one of the two properties in exchanged for roughly $50,000. The county retired the development rights on 72 properties through this program, County Attorney Bob Shillinger said.
The county has been using its portion of sales tax to fund the program. The county does need a “cash infusion” to keep the program going, Shillinger said.
The other program includes the county buying vacant lots. The county Land Authority and the Monroe County Commission has purchased 240 lots and retired the development rights on 182 of those properties, Shillinger said.
However, that program is more expensive. But in some cases, the state Department of Environmental Protection has stepped in to purchase large environmentally sensitive pieces of land.