The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 7, moved forward on proposals to address its top two priorities: affordable housing and public transportation.
The Board of County Commissioners agreed to give staff direction to research using Monroe County Tourist Development Council bed taxes to fund affordable housing projects for employees of tourist-related businesses if that is determined to be a permissible use of funds.
Monroe County Mayor Craig Cate’s proposal comes after the Brevard County Commission agreed earlier this year to move forward on using tourist development taxes, which are levied on hotel and transient rental accommodations, for affordable housing projects. In Monroe County, hotel bed taxes are split between advertising/marketing and capital improvement projects for tourism-related attractions.
In recent years, TDC funding as been expanded to such projects as coral restoration and mooring buoy maintenance, but not affordable housing.
State statute calls for the projects to be financed with bed taxes be for “public facilities,” which “are needed to increase tourist-related business activities in the county.” There would need to be a study of the project to determine there is a positive impact on tourist-related businesses. The project would have to be paid with a 30% match by non-tourist development tax and would have to be approved by the Tourist Development Council and then be approved by super-majority vote by the county commission.
Cates did not have details on specific projects or exactly who would qualify to live in the units if they are eventually funded and built. He did say generally that the entire island chain relies on tourism, and workers such as “plumbers” and other tradespeople who do work for hotels and other tourism-related businesses may be eligible.
Ironically, the Florida House of Representatives member who spearheaded the state bill to expand the use of bed tax to public facilities, Republican Randy Fine of Brevard County, does not support using bed taxes for affordable housing and called the use “grossly illegal” in an interview with the newspaper Florida Today.
He told Florida Today he envisioned such tax money being spent on cleaning up the Indian River Lagoon and other projects directly tied to tourism. However, the state statute includes board language for the acceptable uses and does not prohibit housing.
“Public facilities means major capital improvements that have a life expectancy of five or more years including, but not limited to transportation, sanitary sewers, solid waste, drainage, potable water and pedestrian facilities,” the state statute stated.
Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger told the commission the statute doesn’t mention housing, but he pointed to the phrase “not limited to” before the list of uses.
Cates’ proposal comes at a time when the Florida Keys are running out of state-issued building allocations and an administrative judge has shot down a proposal to allow 300 new allocations each for Marathon and Islamorada and possibly another 300 for Monroe County. Local officials have begun to talk about seeking a change to state legislation that mandates a 24-hour window for residential emergency evacuation, to which the issuance of building allocations, known as ROGO (Rate of Growth) or BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) units, are tied.
Shillinger plans to next consult with the county attorney in Brevard County and possibly seek a state Attorney General’s Office opinion on the matter, he told the commission. Shilinger cautioned the commissioners to watch the actions of the state Legislature because that body could pass a law making housing an unauthorized use of the bed tax funding, given House Rep. Fine’s comments.
Monroe County Commissioner Michelle Lincoln wanted to tell the community that the commission’s actions and intentions are not meant as “grab at the advertising budget,” she said. Cates agreed, saying he understands the importance of the Tourist Development Council’s mission. He did say that during the COVID-19 pandemic, bed tax revenue increased substantially and that money should go to capital projects to “shine up our product.”
When it comes to transportation, the county commission agreed Wednesday to accept an $850,000 grant to help beef up public transportation between Key West and Stock Island, which could be used to fund an electric car service or expand public transit between those two locations. The commission tentatively agreed to budget $425,000 of its general operating fund to put toward a 50% match of a $850,000 state grant.
However, Lincoln, who said she had “sticker shock,” wants the City of Key West and/or Key West Chamber to pony up some of the $425,000. Lincoln urged Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi and county Transit Director Richard Clark Prior to talk with city officials about covering some of the matching grant costs before the county implements the program.
The county has been considering partnering with a private transportation company called Freebee Electric Vehicle Ridesharing Service, which has been running a transportation service in Islamorada since November 2018. A representative of Freebee, Jason Spiegel, attended a commission meeting earlier this year and gave a presentation about the company’s services and answered questions by the commission.
One proposal includes using three Tesla electric cars, which could run 24 hours a day between Key West and Stock Island. The county may also work with the city of Key West on public transit or other forms of transportation, county representatives stated in their backup materials to the agenda item.
On Nov. 30, the City of Key West launched a point-to-point rideshare service.