The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 8, will lay the foundation for funding sea level rise and flood mitigation and canal restoration projects.
The commission meets all day starting at 9 a.m. at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. People can participate in person or virtually. Information on watching or participating in the meeting virtually can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The commission will vote on establishing a local property tax levy to help fund road, bridge and canal projects. Each taxing district could be countywide or neighborhood specific, depending on use. The commission will not be voting to implement in any specific tax district, but creating the mechanism to allow for it, said Rhonda Haag, county chief resiliency officer.
The County Commission will hold a public hearing to consider approval of a resolution of electing to use the uniform method of collecting property tax within the county toward the cost of providing capital costs and operations and maintenance costs for roadway improvements and sea level rise and flood mitigation projects located within Monroe County, the resolution stated.
The Florida Keys are on the front line of the sea level rise battle. County sea level rise projections estimate between 10 to 17 inches of rise by 2040, 21 to 54 inches by 2070 and 40 to 136 inches by 2120.
Sea level rise and flooding have already become a major issue in some Keys neighborhoods, such as Stillwright Point and Twin Lakes in Key Largo. Residents in those communities have called on the county to start projects there and work on funding options for those communities.
Roughly 80 miles of county roads, along with 8,303 homes, are among the most vulnerable to street flooding in the next 25 years, according to county estimates.
County consultants HDR Engineering are working on a plan to raise hundreds of miles of local roads vulnerable to future flooding, which would cost $1.8 billion in the coming decades.
The findings are based on the intermediate-high sea-level rise estimate from NOAA and extend to the year 2045. The consultant’s study assessed 311 miles of roadways in unincorporated Monroe and assigned scores on how vulnerable and valuable the roads are.
The commission also will vote on a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting property taxes in the Rock Harbor neighborhood of Key Largo for funding capital costs, operations and maintenance costs for three canals.
The county has made canal restoration and water quality improvements a priority in recent years and has started several projects in local canals in recent years. Most of the projects have been funded by local neighborhood taxing districts.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will approve new commission district boundaries.
The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, Florida Keys Mosquito Control District and Monroe County School Districts boards currently use the same boundary lines. Mosquito Control and FKAA are required to do so; the School District has chosen to follow those boundaries.
The boundaries proposal comes after the 2020 Census, which showed the most growth was in the Middle and Upper Keys. The goal of the redistricting process is to keep the population between all five commission seats as balanced as possible, at about 16,500 people per district. Some will have a bit more and some a bit less, according to the proposal.
Per the 2020 census, Monroe County has a total population of 82,874, an average of 16,575 residents per district. To satisfy the bare minimum required by U.S. Supreme Court precedent, each district should have a population of between 15,746 and 17,404 residents. Ideally, the districts should range between 16,326 and 16,824 residents, according to a memo from county staff who worked on the proposal.
The proposal calls for 927 residents to be moved from District 1, which is represented by Craig Cates, to District 3, which is currently represented by Eddie Martinez. The major areas impacted would be the La Brisa and Key West by the Sea condo complexes and the neighborhoods behind North Roosevelt Boulevard, from 9th Street to 17th St.
This district was modified in a way to accommodate FKAA board members Cara Higgins and Richard Toppino because, as the district was first proposed, both would have lived in the same district, County Attorney Bob Shillinger said.
Roughly 680 residents would be switched from District 2, represented by Michelle Coldiron, to District 1. Those affected live in the neighborhoods off U.S. 1 on Rockland Key, oceanside.
Another 980 residents would be swapped from District 4, represented by Commissioner David Rice, to District 2. Those impacted live in the neighborhood behind and around the Marathon Airport.
Nearly 170 people would be moved from District 5, represented by Commissioner Holly Raschein, to District 4. Those affected live in the neighborhood bordered by Plantation Avenue and Sunshine Boulevard.