Faced with millions, if not billions, of dollars in future infrastructure projects, the Monroe County Commission will discuss a way to raise money without having to raise property taxes or go to the state Capitol with their hands out.

Monroe County seal

The Monroe County Commission, on Wednesday, May 17, will discuss whether to make the county a “charter government,” which would give the county the power to implement a local sales tax for road and bridge improvement projects and to raise money to create a transit district.

