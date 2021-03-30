The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, March 31, will discuss one of the biggest and most controversial issues facing the Florida Keys — development.
The commission will meet at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will be a hybrid format with the county commissioners meeting live in Marathon, but the public will be able to participate virtually using a Zoom webinar platform.
County planning staff will give a “presentation of existing and potential actions, policies and programs to address the exhaustion of ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) allocations and the build-out of the Florida Keys as of 2023 (2026 for Monroe County, after county reduced its annual allocation distribution to extend the buildout date),” county planning staff wrote on the agenda for the meeting.
The county only has 65 affordable ROGO units remaining for all unincorporated areas, except Big Pine Key and No Name Key, which have no allocations. The county has 345 market rate ROGOs remaining — 167 in the Upper Keys, 156 in the Lower Keys and 22 on Big Pine Key and No Name Key, County Senior Planning Director Emily Schemper said.
The county recently expanded the distribution of ROGO units from 2023 to 2026 to make them last longer.
In January, the Monroe County Commission voted to transmit a proposed amendment to accept 300 new, early-evacuation ROGO units to the state Department of Economic Opportunity and other state agencies for review.
The new units are for affordable apartments for workers who must agree to evacuate 48 hours before a hurricane is scheduled to make landfall in the Keys, not 24 hours like the rest of the residents. The governments of Islamorada, Key West and Marathon have all agreed to each accept 300 new ROGO units.
Schemper anticipated the county will receive the state’s review of the county’s plan to accept its 300 units by early April. After receiving the comments, the county has 180 days to adopt the amendments, adopt the amendments with changes or not adopt the amendments. The amendment will be presented to the Monroe County Commission again for consideration of adoption. Schemper anticipated the next hearing could be possibly April or May.
Monroe County Commissioner Mike Forster said he could not support the Keys accepting any more ROGO allocations after the last 300 ROGO units, arguing it would impact residents’ quality of life.
Also on Wednesday, the commission will hold a workshop regarding improving the county’s Building Department.
COVID-19 brought to light the importance of providing better customer service and the need to introduce online permitting, plan review and inspections. Currently, permitting is handled by outdated software and county staff is evaluating a new system, with the top choice being an Oracle product, according to county officials.
Purchase and implementation of this system will allow permit applicants to apply and submit their designs and plans online, enabling staff to review the applications and plans simultaneously throughout the four permitting offices in the Florida Keys — Ocean Reef, Key Largo, Marathon, and Stock Island. The new system will eliminate the need for paper submittals. Inspections will also be able to be scheduled online, in addition to phone scheduling currently in use.
For most permits, 14 different technical disciplines review a single permit application in various buildings throughout the Florida Keys, requiring a minimum of 35 days for review based on the current paper review process. The process begins again if design changes are needed once the corrections are submitted.
“This will allow the entire permitting process to move more quickly since multiple disciplines can review the plans at the same time, rather than one at a time done now with this current outdated system,” Permitting Administrative Director Ed Koconis said. “Staff is looking forward to this migration, and we are confident the new system will bring much-needed improvements.”
After implementation, the new system should improve services by highlighting incomplete submissions, which is a common occurrence in delays in issuing permits. The online tools will allow users to select active contractors or handle inactive contractor status issues, use built-in fee estimators that include online payments and digital receipts, and checkmark items needed to submit a complete application, according to the county.
The earliest the system will go live is tentatively April 2022.
Staff is working with Oracle on a contract and exploring if that date can be expedited, including training staff and primary customers, such as designers, contractors, permit runners and the public.