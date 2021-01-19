The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday will discuss and vote on several important issues facing the Florida Keys, such as ROGO units and affordable housing and the impacts and concerns about the two-day lobster mini-season in July.
The commission meets all day Wednesday, Jan. 20, starting at 9 a.m. The commissioners will meet in person, but the public can only participate virtually. Information on participating in the meeting can be found on the agenda portion of the county website at http://www.monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The commission will vote on adopting amendments to its comprehensive land-use plan to allow for 300 more state-issued Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) units to be used for early hurricane evacuation rental properties. The ROGO units can only be used for projects in which the tenants will leave 48 hours before a hurricane is scheduled to make landfall in the Keys, not 24 like the rest of the residents.
The commission has voted twice in the past year to accept the units, but two new commissioners were seated in November. This vote would be to make changes to the county’s land use regulations. If the commission again says yes, the amendments would be sent to the state for review and eventual approval.
The commission will also vote Wednesday to grant an extension of time to give 88 ROGO units to the developers of an affordable housing project on Lower Sugarloaf Key.
Last month, the Planning Commission unanimously approved a major conditional use permit for the project called the Dockside and the Landings Apartments, which is located on South Point Drive. At the meeting, a large group of Lower Sugarloaf Key residents voiced opposition to the project, calling it too dense and not compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.
Time is now running out on the allocation of the ROGO units and an extension is needed.
Lobster mini-season
Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron will give an update on the creation of a task force that will look at the environmental and safety issues with the two-day lobster mini-season in July.
Coldiron has spoke with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission board Chair Robert Spottswood, FWC biologist John Hunt, FWC Lt. Dave Dipre and the city leaders in Islamorada and Marathon and representatives of the environmental group Last Stand, which has been in discussions with the FWC on creating a tagging system that would better track the number of lobster each diver takes.
The FWC board is expected to discuss and possibly vote on the proposal this year. In the past several decades, local residents and elected leaders have raised concerns about safety issues and impacts to the fragile Keys coral reef.
Charter county
The Monroe County Commission will decide whether to make the county a “charter government,” which would give county pre-emption powers to prevent Florida Keys municipalities from enacting laws that county commissioners oppose.
The designation could also enact term limits or set up single-member voting districts, as currently commissioners are elected county-wide.
In addition, the designation could allow for the election of a strong mayor or county executive, alter the term of office for commissioners from four years to some other time period, create non-partisan elections for county commissioners, increase the number of commissioners and allow citizens to hold recall elections for county commissioners, according to a memo by County Attorney Bob Shillinger.
Newly seated Commissioner Eddie Martinez proposed the idea as way for the county to impose various fees, tolls on U.S. 1 and other taxes in lieu of raising property taxes. The charter designation would give the county greater flexibility in levying such fees and taxes, Martinez said.
Also on Wednesday, the county commission will formally vote to give the Key West Housing Authority $400,000 this year to help defray expenses at the senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens.