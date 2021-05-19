The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, May 19, will again discuss the possibility of taking over the senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens in Key West.
The commission has been divided about taking over the senior facility as the Key West Housing Authority has struggled since its inception to fill all of the rooms and generate revenue to pay down the debt on construction and operation of 106-unit facility.
At the commission’s last meeting, County Mayor Michelle Coldiron and Commissioner Mike Forster appeared resistant to the county being involved, saying there are too many unanswered questions about the long-term revenues and marketing strategies.
On Tuesday, Coldiron still had many unanswered questions, she said.
“I want to see a management plan for ongoing operation of the facility so we can figure out what went wrong with the previous management companies and how we do a better job,” Coldiron said Tuesday.
She wants to see the results of the latest Census to determine the population of seniors and elderly, Coldiron said.
“We don’t know what is going to happen with that population in the next two years and five years,” Coldiron said. “I still have many unanswered questions.”
County Commissioner Craig Cates, the former mayor of Key West, believes the county can afford to take it over if it closes the 16-unit Bayshore Manor senior living facility on Stock Island and moves the residents to Poinciana Gardens, he said.
The county spends $1.4 million a year in expenses at Bayshore Manor, which could be put toward Poinciana Gardens facility until it is marketed better and more residents can be placed there and revenues increase, Cates said.
Forster supported moving the residents from Bayshore Manor to Poinciana Gardens if the commission moves forward on taking over the senior facility, he said. However, he would like to see a partnership between the city of Key West and the county for at least two years, if not longer, he said.
“We are not going this alone,” Forster said.
The Key West Housing Authority, which opened the senior apartment complex in June 2018, is still unable to fill enough of the 106-units to offset a $1.5 million annual deficit. Currently 50 of the 106 apartments are occupied, including 19 assisted living and 31 supported independent living units.
In January, the county, city and housing authority each agreed to contribute $400,000 to keep Poinciana Gardens open for one more year while county officials looked at the possibility of combining it with the Bayshore Manor senior living complex on Stock Island.
“If we can’t come to an understanding or a conclusion, we will have to shut it down and possibly convert into housing,” Manuel Castillo, former Key West Housing Authority director and current consultant overseeing the facility, told the commission at its last meeting.
“I’m not trying to scare anyone, but that is the reality.”
Also on Wednesday, the commission will discuss possible changes its Land Authority’s mission and goals and who will take over the department when Executive Director Charles Pattison retires later this summer.
The commission will begin meeting at 9 a.m. Information on participating or watching the meeting can be found on the county’s website at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.