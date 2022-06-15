The Monroe County Commission will discuss a request by the three waste haulers for unincorporated areas of the Florida Keys to increase trash rates.
The commission meets Wednesday, June 15, starting at 9 a.m. at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. People can attend in person or participate virtually. Information on participating in the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The three waste haulers — Waste Management, Marathon Garbage Service and Keys Sanitary — cited fuel price increases and housing cost increasing for its employees and are all asking for increases, according to requests they sent the county.
Waste Management is requesting a 9.7% monthly residential rate increase from $19.97 to $21.92, a 4% residential haul-out fee increase from $92.02 to $96.08 and a 4% monthly commercial haul-out rate increase from $99.31 to $103.37, according to a county analysis.
Marathon Garbage is requesting $12.9% increase in monthly residential rates, increasing the rate from $18.86 to $21.31. Keys Sanitary is requesting a 12.6% increase in monthly residential, increasing the rate from $18.93 to $21.32, according to the county analysis.
The Monroe County Commission briefly discussed the rate increase proposal last month, but postponed the discussion until Wednesday’s meeting in Key Largo.
Greg Sullivan, Waste Management’s district manager in the Florida Keys, told The Key West Citizen he argued the current proposed residential trash rate is lower than Miami-Dade, which is going from $479 to $509, Sullivan said.
Deputy County Administrator Kevin Wilson told the County Commission last month that diesel fuel rates were pretty stable since 2014, but have increased by 26% in the past two months.
Last year, the County Commission approved commercial trash rate increase that increased the rate from 8.7% to 9.2% for Waste Management customers in the Lower Keys, 1.8% to 2.4% for Marathon Garbage customers in Marathon and Middle Keys, and 4.0% to 4.5% for Keys Sanitary customers in the Upper Keys.
Also on Wednesday, the County Commission will discuss and hear presentations about road, bridge and building elevation proposals and projects designed to mitigate king tides, coastal flooding and sea-level rise.